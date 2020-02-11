Happy Hug Day 2020: Heart Warming Wishes For Your Loved Ones

Hug Day is the sixth day of Valentine's week. Hug Day is celebrated on February 12 every year by people across the world. The main purpose of this day is to hug your loved ones and let them know what they mean to you. However, there are some people who may not be staying close to each other. That is when the sweet hug day messages can be sent to the loved ones to make them feel special even if they live far away.

Here are some of the sweetest hug day messages to send your loved ones

I WANT A HUG. Not just a normal hug, one of those tight hugs that take my breath away, Give me butterflies and make me smile like crazy.

My heart and soul longs for your love. Holding me tight is what I long for. I love you.

Nothing in this world is better than your warm and loving hug. Falling in love with you all over again. Happy Hug Day!

Your hug is the fuel that my body needs in order to function every day. I Love You. Happy Hug Day!

A hug is the best gift you can give. It fits all. And nobody ever minds If you return it. Happy Hug Day

Sending you today a hug from across the miles so warm and tight, the distances would disappear and you'd know how much I love you!

Sending your way a warm HUG, to let you know that I am thinking of you. You really mean a lot to me! Happy Hug day to you too dear.

The moment I spent in your arms makes me feel as if I am in heaven I want to shower my love on you, to make your day special. Happy Hug Day to you dear!

No matter where are you, I'll always find my way to Hug you tight and shower you with passionate kisses. I love only you, Sweetheart! Wishing my dear a very Happy Hug Day.

