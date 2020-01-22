Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Remo D' Souza is gearing up for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The film is the third installment of the ABCD franchise. Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza has spoken about the dance film genre in Bollywood after his successful directorial venture films like Anybody Can Dance (ABCD) which released in 2013 and ABCD 2 which released in 2015. The director is all set for the release of Street Dancer 3D. The movie featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles is scheduled to release on January 24.

In an interview with a media publication, Remo D'Souza spoke about his experiences exploring or introducing a new genre in the industry. Remo D’Souza said that when he decided to make a film on dance, he realised that there were not too many films from that genre. Remo D’Souza also said that people did not believe in him and said that this genre would not work out and that was the reason why no one made any films that focus on dancing. Remo D'Souza also added that during that process, he realised that if he focused on just music and dance without the story then no one would watch the film.

Remo D'Souza believed that it was important for the film to have a good story which will attract the audience and make the film interesting. Remo D'Souza feels that a strong storyline is like paramount importance in order to support a dance film. He further added that once you have a good storyline then you have it all.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Remo D'Souza. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24 this year. The theme of the movie is 'Love Thy Neighbour'. Street Dancer 3D is based on India Pakistan rivalry in a dance battle.

Watch the trailer here

