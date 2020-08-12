Sachin Tendulkar To Flag Off His First-ever 'virtual Marathon' On 73rd Independence Day

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has inaugurated several sporting events in the past. In recent times, the cricketer was seen flagging off the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon and the Kolkata Full Marathon. The former Mumbai Indians cricketer also inaugurated a plasma donation centre in Mumbai. Now, Tendulkar will be seen inaugurating another marathon, albeit in an unconventional way on the 73rd Independence Day on 15 August 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar to flag off virtual marathon on Independence Day 2020

The organisers of the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on Monday announced that cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar will be responsible for flagging off the event virtually on Independence Day 2020. Organised by NEB Sports, the marathon will be held in four categories, Full Marathon (42.2k), Half Marathon (21.1k), 10k and 5k. More than 6,000 runners have already registered for the event. The participants will be taking part in the marathon in their respective cities, with their timings and distances being covered remotely via tracking apps.

Sachin Tendulkar had also shared a promotional video for the marathon, in which the cricketer is seen talking about the event. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar talks about how when there is a will there is a way. The iconic cricketer explains how participants can take part in the marathon virtually while following lockdown and social distancing norms. Sachin Tendulkar serves as the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life insurance. Talking about flagging off the marathon, Sachin Tendulkar said that mental and physical fitness is an important part of life and that he wishes the enthusiastic runners well for the marathon.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth and Sachin Tendulkar house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: instagram/sachintendulkar