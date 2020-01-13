Disha Patani Is The Perfect Fit For Her Malang Character, Says Mohit Suri; Here's Why

Disha Patani is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is one of the actors who gained popularity because of her talent as well as her sizzling looks on screen. Disha Patani is also known for her fitness and fashion. The actor is also giving her fans major fashion goals most of the time. Disha often flaunts her super cool outfits and manages to grab her fans' attention. Disha Patani can be seen pulling off a gorgeous avatar in her upcoming Mohit Suri film, Malang. After the trailer was dropped, Malang has already become the talk of the town. Most recently, the director revealed why he chose Disha for the role.

In the film Malang, Disha Patani will be seen playing the love interest of Aditya Roy Kapur. Her glamorous looks in the film have already become very popular among the masses. Director Mohit Suri has expressed his views on casting Disha Patani in the film. The director of the film, in an interview with a media publication, feels that Disha is more than just good looks and the same will surely reflect in her character in the film.

Malang director Mohit Suri also added that Disha Patani's character Sara is a spunky girl and Disha herself is a fearless strong individual. The Malang director also added that she was apt to play the role of Sara in the film as she comprehended all the characteristics of Sara extremely well. Mohit said that Disha Patani is a strong and fearless girl, which is why she comprehended those qualities of Sara very smoothly. Sara is a free-spirited, wild soul who lives her life on her own terms and Disha Patani was the perfect suit for this character in Malang.

Mohit Suri also mentioned that the whole world feels that Disha Patani is just a pretty face and a hot body. Mohit believes that she has something more in her; she has got a head and a heart too. The audience will be able to connect with her even more after watching the film Malang, Mohit Suri added.

