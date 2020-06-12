International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 - Meaning, Significance, Celebration, And More

The theme of the year 2020 of International Albinism Awareness Day is "Made To Shine". This theme for 2020’s International Albinism Awareness Day was chosen to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of individuals with albinism globally. This day is also an appeal for the masses to stand in unity and harmony with people suffering from albinism in their challenges.

Recently, in some countries, these people have been named “Corona” or “COVID-19” in an attempt to blame them for the pandemic. According to the UN, killings, attacks, harassment, degrading, and discrimination continue against people with albinism. Yet on this day, we are recapped that in spite of these dreadful practices, individuals with albinism continue to confront such hurdles and face up to discriminations with spirit. Today is the day when we can stand together with individuals suffering from albinism across the world in their battle to live a life that is free of humiliation, discrimination, fear, and violence. And hence the theme of this year signifies a world where they are made to shine.

Celebration-

Celebrate this day and join the online celebration on 13 June. In solidarity with person and individuals suffering from albinism worldwide, use the hashtags #MadeToShine #standup4humanrights. Read more about this rare condition in some humans.

What is Albinism?

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited dissimilarity present at birth. Albinism is a condition found in both sexes irrespective of background, society, and culture and in all countries across the world. Albinism results in a lack of pigmentation (melanin) in the hair, skin, and eyes, causing vulnerability to the sun and bright light. As an effect, almost all people with albinism are visually impaired and are prone to developing skin cancer. There is no treatment or cure for the lack of melanin that is dominant in albinism.

Health challenges of people living with albinism as curated from various medical websites-

The lack of melanin means people with albinism are highly vulnerable to developing skin cancer.

Reportedly, a majority of individuals suffering from albinism suffer from skin cancer between 30 and 40 years of age.

Skin cancer is highly preventable, which includes access to regular health checks, sunscreen, sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing.

Due to a lack of melanin in the skin and eyes, persons with albinism often have a permanent visual impairment.

United Nations Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism

The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution in 2013 (A/HRC/RES/23/13) calling for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against people suffering from albinism. Additionally, in response to the demand from civil society organizations advocating to consider persons with albinism as a specific group with specific needs that necessitate distinctive attention, the Council created the mandate of the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism. In June 2015, the Human Rights Council appointed Ms. Ikponwosa Ero as the first Independent Expert on human rights for persons with albinism. And hence, June 13 is celebrated as the International Albinism Awareness Day.

