Current Affairs 2020 For June 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 13, 2020

1.Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development and Peace?

Padma Lakshmi

Priyanka Chopra

M Nethra

Samantha Akkineni

2. Which one of the following quantities does not have a unit?

Stress

Force

Strain

Pressure

3. Which one of the following is a scalar quantity?

Force

Pressure

Velocity

Acceleration

4. Who has become the first Indian to be awarded with the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020?

Javed Akhtar

Gulzar

Irshad Kamil

Sameer Anjaan

5. The Kaiga Atomic Power Station is located in the Indian state of ---------------.

Telangana

Karnataka

West Bengal

Andhra Pradesh

6. November 14, every year is internationally recognized as the -----------.

Universal Children's Day

World Philosophy Day

World Toilet Day

World Diabetes Day

7. India and which country signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation to develop cooperation in the power sector?

Denmark

Russia

Israel

Germany

8. Former Olympic Champion, 28-year-old Li Xuerul who announced (in October 2019) her retirement, was associated with -------.

Baseball

Boxing

Softball

Badminton

9. Ben Stokes is associated with the game of ----------------.

Badminton

Football

Hockey

Cricket

10. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?

5 June

8 June

4 June

6 June

11. In the Indian Order of Precedence, who amongst the following comes first?

The Chairman of UPSC

The Chief Election Commissioner

The Comptroller and Auditor General

None of the above/ More than one of the above

12. Which one of the following Indian States has the largest number of members in its State Legislature?

Arunachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Manipur

Meghalaya

13. Which country on June 8, 2020, declared itself COVID-19 free following the recovery of its last patient?

Portugal

South Korea

New Zealand

Switzerland

14. The sunlight from the sun to the earth reaches in -----------.

5 minutes

6 minutes

8 minutes

10 minutes

15. The unit of pressure is -------------.

1 kg/ cm2

5 kg/ cm

10 kg/ mm

None of the above/ More than one of the above

16. Who has designed developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including the COVID-19 from high altitude areas, isolated and remote places?

DRDO

Indian Air Force

IIT

CSIR

17. India State of Forest Report, 2019 has been published by --------------.

Forest Survey of India

Geological Survey of India

Publication Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The Controller of Publication, Department of Publication, Ministry of Urban Development

18. Another name for interpersonal communication is -------------.

Mass communication

Dyadic communication

Triadic communication

Permissive communication

19. Which organisation and Atal Innovation Mission have signed a letter of intent to promote innovation in the country?

DRDO

ICMR

CSIR

IIT

20. The Subroto Game is associated with the game of -----------------.

Hockey

Football

Cricket

Tennis

21. Salwa Eid Nasser has won the gold medal in the 400 m women's race for 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships. She is from which country?

Kenya

Kuwait

Peru

Bahrain

22. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?

June 21

June 18

June 20

June 19

23. Which one of the following constitutional remedies is also known as postmortem?

Prohibition

Mandamus

Certiorari

Quo warranto

24. Bypassing 'Triple Talaq Law' recently, the Parliament of India endorsed which year's ruling of the Supreme Court of India that had made Triple Talaq (Talaq-e-Biddat) as unconstitutional'?

2011

2013

2015

2017

25. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?

June 3

June 7

June 4

June 6

26. An ammeter has ........... resistance so that it passes maximum current through it.

Infinite

Very less

Very high

High

27. Which of the following is equal to Hertz?

s-1

m s-2

s

m / s

28. Who launched information booklet "Safe online learning in the times of COVID-19" digitally to raise awareness to students and teachers about online safety & ensure timely action in cases of cyberbullying in New Delhi?

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Narendra Singh Tomar

Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

29. The 'International Criminal Police Organisation' (Interpol) will hold its General Assembly in India in 2022. The 'Interpol' is an inter-government organization having 194 member countries including Indi It is headquartered in -----------.

Lisbon, Portugal

London, UK

Lyon, France

Lucerne, Switzerland

30. The Glori Church which has received the' Award for Merit' in this year's UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation is situated in which city?

Panaji

Kochi

Chennai

Mumbai

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development and Peace?

Answer- M Nethra

2. Which one of the following quantities does not have a unit?

Answer- Strain

3. Which one of the following is a scalar quantity?

Answer- Pressure

4. Who has become the first Indian to be awarded with the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020?

Answer- Javed Akhtar

5. The Kaiga Atomic Power Station is located in the Indian state of ---------------.

Answer- Karnataka

6. November 14, every year is internationally recognized as the -----------.

Answer- Universal Children's Day

7. India and which country signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation to develop cooperation in the power sector?

Answer- Denmark

8. Former Olympic Champion, 28-year-old Li Xuerul who announced (in October 2019) her retirement, was associated with ------------.

Answer- Badminton

9. Ben Stokes is associated with the game of ----------------.

Answer- Cricket

10. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?

Answer- 8 June

11. In the Indian Order of Precedence, who amongst the following comes first?

Answer- None of the above/ More than one of the above

12. Which one of the following Indian States has the largest number of members in its State Legislature?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

13. Which country on June 8, 2020, declared itself COVID-19 free following the recovery of its last patient?

Answer- New Zealand

14. The sunlight from the sun to the earth reaches in -----------.

Answer- 8 minutes

15. The unit of pressure is -------------.

Answer- None of the above/ More than one of the above

16. Who has designed developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including the COVID-19 from high altitude areas, isolated and remote places?

Answer- Indian Air Force

17. India State of Forest Report, 2019 has been published by --------------.

Answer- Forest Survey of India

18. Another name for interpersonal communication is -------------.

Answer- Dyadic communication

19. Which organisation and Atal Innovation Mission have signed a letter of intent to promote innovation in the country?

Answer- CSIR

20. The Subroto Game is associated with the game of -----------------.

Answer- Football

21. Salwa Eid Nasser has won the gold medal in the 400 m women's race for 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships. She is from which country?

Answer- Bahrain

22. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?

Answer- June 21

23. Which one of the following constitutional remedies is also known as postmortem?

Answer- Quo warranto

24. Bypassing 'Triple Talaq Law' recently, the Parliament of India endorsed which year's ruling of the Supreme Court of India that had made Triple Talaq (Talaq-e-Biddat) as unconstitutional'?

Answer- 2017

25. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?

Answer- June 7

26. An ammeter has ........... resistance so that it passes maximum current through it.

Answer- Very less

27. Which of the following is equal to Hertz?

Answer- s-1

28. Who launched information booklet "Safe online learning in the times of COVID-19" digitally to raise awareness to students and teachers about online safety & ensure timely action in cases of cyberbullying in New Delhi?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

29. The 'International Criminal Police Organisation' (Interpol) will hold its General Assembly in India in 2022. The 'Interpol' is an inter-government organization having 194 member countries including Indi It is headquartered in -----------.

Answer- Lyon, France

30. The Glori Church which has received the' Award for Merit' in this year's UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation is situated in which city?

Answer- Mumbai

