Current Affairs 2020 For June 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who has been appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador to the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development and Peace?
Answer- M Nethra
2. Which one of the following quantities does not have a unit?
Answer- Strain
3. Which one of the following is a scalar quantity?
Answer- Pressure
4. Who has become the first Indian to be awarded with the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020?
Answer- Javed Akhtar
5. The Kaiga Atomic Power Station is located in the Indian state of ---------------.
Answer- Karnataka
6. November 14, every year is internationally recognized as the -----------.
Answer- Universal Children's Day
7. India and which country signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation to develop cooperation in the power sector?
Answer- Denmark
8. Former Olympic Champion, 28-year-old Li Xuerul who announced (in October 2019) her retirement, was associated with ------------.
Answer- Badminton
9. Ben Stokes is associated with the game of ----------------.
Answer- Cricket
10. World Ocean Day is celebrated on which day?
Answer- 8 June
11. In the Indian Order of Precedence, who amongst the following comes first?
Answer- None of the above/ More than one of the above
12. Which one of the following Indian States has the largest number of members in its State Legislature?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
13. Which country on June 8, 2020, declared itself COVID-19 free following the recovery of its last patient?
Answer- New Zealand
14. The sunlight from the sun to the earth reaches in -----------.
Answer- 8 minutes
15. The unit of pressure is -------------.
Answer- None of the above/ More than one of the above
16. Who has designed developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including the COVID-19 from high altitude areas, isolated and remote places?
Answer- Indian Air Force
17. India State of Forest Report, 2019 has been published by --------------.
Answer- Forest Survey of India
18. Another name for interpersonal communication is -------------.
Answer- Dyadic communication
19. Which organisation and Atal Innovation Mission have signed a letter of intent to promote innovation in the country?
Answer- CSIR
20. The Subroto Game is associated with the game of -----------------.
Answer- Football
21. Salwa Eid Nasser has won the gold medal in the 400 m women's race for 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships. She is from which country?
Answer- Bahrain
22. When will an annual solar eclipse be seen from many parts of North India for around 6 hours in June?
Answer- June 21
23. Which one of the following constitutional remedies is also known as postmortem?
Answer- Quo warranto
24. Bypassing 'Triple Talaq Law' recently, the Parliament of India endorsed which year's ruling of the Supreme Court of India that had made Triple Talaq (Talaq-e-Biddat) as unconstitutional'?
Answer- 2017
25. World Food Safety Day is observed on which day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water?
Answer- June 7
26. An ammeter has ........... resistance so that it passes maximum current through it.
Answer- Very less
27. Which of the following is equal to Hertz?
Answer- s-1
28. Who launched information booklet "Safe online learning in the times of COVID-19" digitally to raise awareness to students and teachers about online safety & ensure timely action in cases of cyberbullying in New Delhi?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
29. The 'International Criminal Police Organisation' (Interpol) will hold its General Assembly in India in 2022. The 'Interpol' is an inter-government organization having 194 member countries including Indi It is headquartered in -----------.
Answer- Lyon, France
30. The Glori Church which has received the' Award for Merit' in this year's UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation is situated in which city?
Answer- Mumbai
