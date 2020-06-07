World Brain Tumour Day 2020: What Does This International Day Mean And Signify?

World Brain Tumor Day 2020 is observed on June 8, which also coincides with World Ocean Day. The day was initiated by the German Brain Tumour Association, which is called as Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe in German. The association provides support to the brain tumour patients and their family members besides providing facilities for scientists and health professionals for efficient treatment. Read on to more about the meaning, history and significance of this International Day.

World brain tumour day meaning & history

Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe, which is a Non-profit organisation declared June 8 as the World Brain Tumor Day in 2000. It has been regarded as an international commemoration day as well as a tribute to the brain tumour patients and their families.

World brain tumour day significance

Apart from being a tribute to all the brain tumour patients and the struggles they and their families face, the day is also regarded as an International Day to spread awareness about the disorder and share information on it. A tumour is basically an abnormal growth of cells. It is usually divided into two main types of tumours: benign and malignant. When the tumour cells are normal, it is benign whereas if the cells are growing abnormally and uncontrollably then they are regarded as cancerous cells, thus they are called malignant.

Image courtesy: VSRao from Pixabay

Symptoms of Brain tumour

Even though the symptoms of a brain tumour depend on the size of the tumour and the location of the tumour, but there are some basic symptoms that are associated with a brain tumour. Symptoms including severe frequent headaches, unexplained nausea or vomiting, loss of sensation or movement in limbs, difficulty with balance, vision problems including blurred vision, double vision or loss of vision, speech difficulties, as well as unexplained seizures.

The brain tumour is diagnosed by using methods like MRI and CT scan, Angiogram, Neurologic exam as well as by Spinal tap.

Treatments for Brain Tumour

Treatments of a brain tumour depend on their location as well as their stage of development. However, there are some common treatment methods used including surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, steroids, and ventricular peritoneal shunt to name a few.

World brain tumour day celebration

Many brain tumour institutes and hospitals organise special awareness-raising activity via online as well as offline measures. While the initiative was originally taken by the German Brain Tumor Association, but since the day's declaration, it is now celebrated worldwide so as to clear some misconceptions regarding the disorder, as well as to create awareness along with encouraging the courage of patients and families who have been through the same. According to NHP's data, the majority of patients suffering from brain tumour die within 9-12 months while less than 3% survive longer than 3 years.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock