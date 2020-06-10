Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 10, 2020

1.Which film has won the four awards, at the 9th edition of the SAARC festival 2019?

Muktodhara

Samantaral

Nagarkirtan

Bhayanakam

2. Centre approves the 3-month extension(August 1- October 31) of K. Shanmugam - Chief Secretary of which state?

Bihar

Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

3. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Indore

4. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Indian Council of Agricultural Research

National Commission on Farmers

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority

5. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?

Priya Jhingan

Mitali Madhumita

Madhuri Kanitkar

Suman Gawani

6. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

30th June

1st July

2nd July

5th July

7. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

National Institute Of Design (NID)

National Institute Of Fashion Technology

International Institute Of Fashion Technology

The India Design Council

8. Jayantilal Nanoma passed away at the age of 34 in, Udaipur due to injuries caused in the road accident. He belongs to which sports and he was coach of Rajasthan team?

Archery

Cricket

Football

Swimming

9. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?

Conservation of Cows

Protection of Cows

Progeny of Cows

All of the above

10. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?

Dr. Madhu Sudan

Dr. Rajiv Joshi

Madhuri Kanitkar

Shiva Ayyadurai

11. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?

12

16

26

22

12. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets Bill, 2017

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (First Amendment) Bill, 2017

Recovery of Non-Performing Assets (Amendment) Bill, 2018

13. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu

Banaras Hindu University

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

14. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Indore

Raipur

Ranchi

Kohima

15. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?

58nd

42nd

48nd

52nd

16. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Maldives

Mauritius

Fiji

Seychelles

17. Name the film, which was honoured with the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for Best Asian Film at the 23rd edition of BIFAN for the year 2019.

Gully Boy

India's Most Wanted

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Uri: The Surgical Strike

18. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Samudra Setu

COVID-Help

Samudra Help

COVID Setu

19. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?

Luhman 16A

Suhman 16A

Luhman 12A

Suhman 12A

20. Ved Marwah 87 years old passed away on 5 June 2020. He was Former Police commissioner of which State/UT?

Delhi

Haryana

Rajasthan

Jharkhand

21. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was a famous?

Filmmaker

Politician

Singer

Actor

22. India saved ₹89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is current Union Minister of Power?

Jitendra Singh

Prahalad Singh Patel

Mansukh L. Mandaviya

R K Singh

23. The National Association of Software and Services Companies announced that it has delivered an end-to-end coronavirus tracking platform for which state?

Punjab

Karnataka

Haryana

Assam

24. A team of astronomers from the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory, the University of Pretoria, used which telescope to solve a longstanding puzzle in 'X'-shaped radio galaxies?

The Fermi Gamma-Ray Telescope

The Spitzer Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope

MeerKAT Telescope

25. How many states/Union Territories have joined in the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme?

23

20

24

21

26. Which newspaper is the largest selling English-language daily in the world?

The Times of India

The Hindu

The Financial Times

The Guardian

27. Lt. General PS Rajeshwar has commissioned the 103rd Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class vessel 'INLCU L 57' into the Indian Navy at which port?

Mormugao Port

Port Blair Port

Tuticorin Port

Mumbai Port

28. Kerala Chief Minister announced on a ₹1500 crore Kerala Fiber Optic Network project to provide free internet access for the poor by December 2020. Who is Kerala Chief Minister?

Ashwathnarayan C N

Pramod Sawant

Pinarayi Vijayan

Biplab Kumar Deb

29. Astronomers have discovered a rare kind of space object described as something between an asteroid and a comet- an active asteroid in which planet's orbit?

Saturn

Mars

Jupiter

Neptune

30. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?

Chhattisgarh

Bihar

Rajasthan

Haryana

Current Affair 2020 Answer

1.Which film has won the four awards, at the 9th edition of the SAARC festival 2019?

Answer- Nagarkirtan

2. Centre approves the 3-month extension(August 1- October 31) of K. Shanmugam -Chief Secretary of which state?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

3. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

4. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Answer- Indian Council of Agricultural Research

5. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?

Answer- Suman Gawani

6. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

Answer- 1st July

7. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer- The India Design Council

8. Jayantilal Nanoma passed away at the age of 34 in, Udaipur due to injuries caused in the road accident. He belongs to which sports and he was coach of Rajasthan team?

Answer- Archery

9. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?

Answer- All of the above

10. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?

Answer- Dr. Rajiv Joshi

11. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?

Answer- 26

12. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.

Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018

13. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?

Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka

14. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?

Answer- Raipur

15. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?

Answer- 52nd

16. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?

Answer- Maldives

17. Name the film, which was honoured with the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for Best Asian Film at the 23rd edition of BIFAN for the year 2019.

Answer- Gully Boy

18. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?

Answer- Samudra Setu

19. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?

Answer- Luhman 16A

20. Ved Marwah 87 years old passed away on 5 June 2020. He was Former Police commissioner of which State/UT?

Answer- Delhi

21. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was a famous?

Answer- Filmmaker

22. India saved ₹ 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is current Union Minister of Power?

Answer- R K Singh

23. The National Association of Software and Services Companies announced that it has delivered an end-to-end coronavirus tracking platform for which state?

Answer- Karnataka

24. A team of astronomers from the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory, the University of Pretoria, used which telescope to solve a longstanding puzzle in 'X'-shaped radio galaxies?

Answer- MeerKAT Telescope

25. How many states/Union Territories have joined in the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme?

Answer- 20

26. Which newspaper is the largest selling English-language daily in the world?

Answer- The Times of India

27. Lt. General PS Rajeshwar has commissioned the 103rd Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class vessel 'INLCU L 57' into the Indian Navy at which port?

Answer- Port Blair Port

28. Kerala Chief Minister announced on a ₹1500 crore Kerala Fiber Optic Network project to provide free internet access for the poor by December 2020. Who is Kerala Chief Minister?

Answer- Pinarayi Vijayan

29. Astronomers have discovered a rare kind of space object described as something between an asteroid and a comet- an active asteroid in which planet's orbit?

Answer- Jupiter

30. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

