Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.Which film has won the four awards, at the 9th edition of the SAARC festival 2019?
2. Centre approves the 3-month extension(August 1- October 31) of K. Shanmugam - Chief Secretary of which state?
3. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
4. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?
5. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?
6. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?
7. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
8. Jayantilal Nanoma passed away at the age of 34 in, Udaipur due to injuries caused in the road accident. He belongs to which sports and he was coach of Rajasthan team?
9. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?
10. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?
11. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?
12. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.
13. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
14. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?
15. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?
16. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?
17. Name the film, which was honoured with the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for Best Asian Film at the 23rd edition of BIFAN for the year 2019.
18. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?
19. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?
20. Ved Marwah 87 years old passed away on 5 June 2020. He was Former Police commissioner of which State/UT?
21. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was a famous?
22. India saved ₹89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is current Union Minister of Power?
23. The National Association of Software and Services Companies announced that it has delivered an end-to-end coronavirus tracking platform for which state?
24. A team of astronomers from the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory, the University of Pretoria, used which telescope to solve a longstanding puzzle in 'X'-shaped radio galaxies?
25. How many states/Union Territories have joined in the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme?
26. Which newspaper is the largest selling English-language daily in the world?
27. Lt. General PS Rajeshwar has commissioned the 103rd Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class vessel 'INLCU L 57' into the Indian Navy at which port?
28. Kerala Chief Minister announced on a ₹1500 crore Kerala Fiber Optic Network project to provide free internet access for the poor by December 2020. Who is Kerala Chief Minister?
29. Astronomers have discovered a rare kind of space object described as something between an asteroid and a comet- an active asteroid in which planet's orbit?
30. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.Which film has won the four awards, at the 9th edition of the SAARC festival 2019?
Answer- Nagarkirtan
2. Centre approves the 3-month extension(August 1- October 31) of K. Shanmugam -Chief Secretary of which state?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
3. Which IIT institute will start 'Vastu Shastra' classes for architecture students?
Answer- IIT Kharagpur
4. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?
Answer- Indian Council of Agricultural Research
5. Who has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award-2019?
Answer- Suman Gawani
6. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?
Answer- 1st July
7. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
Answer- The India Design Council
8. Jayantilal Nanoma passed away at the age of 34 in, Udaipur due to injuries caused in the road accident. He belongs to which sports and he was coach of Rajasthan team?
Answer- Archery
9. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for __________ ?
Answer- All of the above
10. Who won the New York Intellectual Property Law Association 2020 Inventor of the Year Award?
Answer- Dr. Rajiv Joshi
11. Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved the procurement of how many items only from local suppliers to boost the "Make in India" initiative?
Answer- 26
12. Name the bill that was passed in the Parliament that seeks to clarify that allottees under a real estate project should be treated as financial creditors.
Answer- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018
13. Which of the following educational institutes was declared the best in the overall India Rankings 2017?
Answer- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka
14. National Tribal Dance Festival will be held in which of the following cities?
Answer- Raipur
15. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?
Answer- 52nd
16. Which of the following country's Parliament approved Anti-Defection Bill?
Answer- Maldives
17. Name the film, which was honoured with the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for Best Asian Film at the 23rd edition of BIFAN for the year 2019.
Answer- Gully Boy
18. What is the name of Operation launched by Indian Navy, as a part of a national effort to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas?
Answer- Samudra Setu
19. Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has discovered that the closest known brown dwarf showing signs of cloud bands similar to the Jupiter and Saturn. What is the name of this brown dwarf?
Answer- Luhman 16A
20. Ved Marwah 87 years old passed away on 5 June 2020. He was Former Police commissioner of which State/UT?
Answer- Delhi
21. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was a famous?
Answer- Filmmaker
22. India saved ₹ 89,122 crore through energy efficiency initiatives by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) in 2018-19. Who is current Union Minister of Power?
Answer- R K Singh
23. The National Association of Software and Services Companies announced that it has delivered an end-to-end coronavirus tracking platform for which state?
Answer- Karnataka
24. A team of astronomers from the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory, the University of Pretoria, used which telescope to solve a longstanding puzzle in 'X'-shaped radio galaxies?
Answer- MeerKAT Telescope
25. How many states/Union Territories have joined in the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme?
Answer- 20
26. Which newspaper is the largest selling English-language daily in the world?
Answer- The Times of India
27. Lt. General PS Rajeshwar has commissioned the 103rd Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class vessel 'INLCU L 57' into the Indian Navy at which port?
Answer- Port Blair Port
28. Kerala Chief Minister announced on a ₹1500 crore Kerala Fiber Optic Network project to provide free internet access for the poor by December 2020. Who is Kerala Chief Minister?
Answer- Pinarayi Vijayan
29. Astronomers have discovered a rare kind of space object described as something between an asteroid and a comet- an active asteroid in which planet's orbit?
Answer- Jupiter
30. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs