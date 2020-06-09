Last Updated:

Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily current affairs 2020 updates here.

current affairs 2020

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 09, 2020

1.Who launched the first version of the Salary Tracker Mobile app "MeraVetan" developed by the National Informatics Centre?

  • Draupadi Murmu
  • Satyadev Narayan Arya
  • Girish Chandra Murmu
  • Mishra

2. What is the capital, currency of Albania?

  • Tirana, Lek
  • Manama, Bahraini dinar
  • Brussels, Euro
  • Thimphu, Bhutanese ngultrum

3. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?

  • 58nd
  • 42nd
  • 48nd
  • 52nd

4. National bird of Australia?

  • Emu
  • Barn Swallow
  • Oriental Magpie Robin
  • Brown Pelican

5. Who has been named EY World Entrepreneur of the year 2020?

  • Mallika Srinivasan
  • Rahul Yadav
  • Venugopal Dhoot
  • Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

6. National Animal of Afghanistan?

  • Marco Polo Sheep
  • Puma
  • Kangaroo
  • Royal Bengal Tiger

7. What is Indian Institute of Science rank in the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking?

  • 36th
  • 46th
  • 26th
  • 16th

8. National flower of Belgium?

  • White Water Lily
  • Pride of Barbados
  • Red Poppy
  • Sisyrinchium Bermudian

9. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was famous?

  • Filmmaker
  • Politician
  • Singer
  • Actor

10. National animal of China?

  • Chinese Dragon
  • Andean Condor
  • Cuban Crocodile
  • Mouflon sheep

11. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?

  • Federal Bank
  • Dhanlaxmi Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • HDFC Bank

12. What is the capital, currency of Denmark?

  • Nicosia, Euro
  • Prague, Czech koruna
  • Copenhagen, Danish krone
  • Quito, United States dollar

13. Which country will host the 2022 Women's Football Asian Cup?

  • China
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Bangladesh

14. The national bird of Hungary is?

  • Turul
  • Peacock
  • Garuda
  • Chukar Partridge

15. Who has launched the UNDP national awareness campaign on 'Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways' on 5 June?

  • Amit Shah
  • Raj Nath Singh
  • Nitin Gadkari
  • Narendra Singh Tomar

16. National flower of Cuba?

  • Rose
  • Copihue
  • Cattleya Orchid
  • Mariposa

17. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?

  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bihar
  • Rajasthan
  • Haryana

18. National animals of Poland?

  • Carabao
  • White Eagle
  • Iberian wolf
  • RicoCoqui

19. The virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was hosted by which country's Prime Minister?

  • USA
  • UAE
  • UK
  • Brazil

20. What is the capital, currency of Finland?

  • Helsinki, Euro
  • CFP, franc
  • Banjul, Gambian dalasi
  • Tbilisi, Lari

21. Which Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind facility for customers to open current accounts through its mobile app?

  • Federal Bank
  • Dhanlaxmi Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • IndusInd Bank Limited

22. The national bird of New Zealand is?

  • Kiwi
  • White-throated dipper
  • Chukar
  • Philippine Eagle

23. Who has been appointed as the chairman of Commodity derivatives advisory committee by Securities and Exchange Board of India?

  • Tarun Shridhar
  • Dr. V. P. Joy
  • Aliasgar S Mithwani
  • Ashok Dalwani

24. National animal of South Africa?

  • Unicorn and Lion
  • Lion
  • Springbok Antelope
  • Korean Tiger

25. What is the name of 1st of its kind online portal for providing internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies and Smart Cities across the country?

  • The Urban Cities Internship Program
  • The Urban Learning Internship Program
  • The Urban Student Internship Program
  • The Urban Care Internship Program

26. National flower of Eygpt?

  • Cyclamen
  • Marguerite Daisy
  • Lotus
  • Rose, Tudor Rose

27. Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh launched which initiative for building an energy resilient future on 5 June 2020?

  • #iCommit
  • #iGreen
  • #iEnergy
  • #iBuilding

28. National flower of Germany?

  • Iris
  • Cornflower
  • Tulip
  • Lotus

29. What is the name of Initiative launched by Union Govt. to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to fulfil the demand of Indian and foreign companies?

  • SWADES
  • SKILLS
  • SOLUTION
  • ROJGAR

30. National flower of Iraq?

  • Puspa Bangsa
  • Red Rose
  • Shamrock
  • Cyclamen

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1. Who launched the first version of the Salary Tracker Mobile app "MeraVetan" developed by the National Informatics Centre?

Answer- Girish Chandra Murmu

2. What is the capital, currency of Albania?

Answer- Tirana, Lek

3. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?

Answer- 52nd

4. The national bird of Australia is?

Answer- Emu

5. Who has been named EY World Entrepreneur of the year 2020?

Answer- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

6. National Animal of Afghanistan?

Answer- Marco Polo Sheep

7. What is Indian Institute of Science rank in the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking?

Answer- 36th

8. National flower of Belgium?

Answer- Red Poppy

9. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was famous?

Answer- Filmmaker

10. National animal of China?

Answer- Chinese Dragon

11. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?

Answer- HDFC Bank

12. What is the capital, currency of Denmark?

Answer-  Copenhagen, Danish krone

13. Which country will host the 2022 Women's Football Asian Cup?

Answer- India

14. The national bird of Hungary is?

Answer- Turul

15. Who has launched the UNDP national awareness campaign on 'Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways' on 5 June?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

16. National flower of Cuba?

Answer- Mariposa

17. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

18. National animals of Poland?

Answer- White Eagle

19. The virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was hosted by which country's Prime Minister?

Answer- UK

20. What is the capital, currency of Finland?

Answer- Helsinki, Euro

21. Which Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind facility for customers to open current accounts through its mobile app?

Answer- IndusInd Bank Limited

22. The national bird of New Zealand is?

Answer- Kiwi

23. Who has been appointed as the chairman of Commodity derivatives advisory committee by Securities and Exchange Board of India?

Answer- Ashok Dalwani

24. National animal of South Africa?

Answer- Springbok Antelope

25. What is the name of 1st of its kind online portal for providing internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies and Smart Cities across the country?

Answer- The Urban Learning Internship Program

26. National flower of Eygpt?

Answer- Lotus

27. Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh launched which initiative for building an energy resilient future on 5 June 2020?

Answer- #iCommit

28. National flower of Germany?

Answer- Cornflower

29. What is the name of Initiative launched by Union Govt. to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to fulfil the demand of Indian and foreign companies?

Answer- SWADES

30. National flower of Iraq?

Answer- Red Rose

