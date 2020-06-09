Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1.Who launched the first version of the Salary Tracker Mobile app "MeraVetan" developed by the National Informatics Centre?
2. What is the capital, currency of Albania?
3. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?
4. National bird of Australia?
5. Who has been named EY World Entrepreneur of the year 2020?
6. National Animal of Afghanistan?
7. What is Indian Institute of Science rank in the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking?
8. National flower of Belgium?
9. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was famous?
10. National animal of China?
11. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?
12. What is the capital, currency of Denmark?
13. Which country will host the 2022 Women's Football Asian Cup?
14. The national bird of Hungary is?
15. Who has launched the UNDP national awareness campaign on 'Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways' on 5 June?
16. National flower of Cuba?
17. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?
18. National animals of Poland?
19. The virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was hosted by which country's Prime Minister?
20. What is the capital, currency of Finland?
21. Which Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind facility for customers to open current accounts through its mobile app?
22. The national bird of New Zealand is?
23. Who has been appointed as the chairman of Commodity derivatives advisory committee by Securities and Exchange Board of India?
24. National animal of South Africa?
25. What is the name of 1st of its kind online portal for providing internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies and Smart Cities across the country?
26. National flower of Eygpt?
27. Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh launched which initiative for building an energy resilient future on 5 June 2020?
28. National flower of Germany?
29. What is the name of Initiative launched by Union Govt. to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to fulfil the demand of Indian and foreign companies?
30. National flower of Iraq?
1. Who launched the first version of the Salary Tracker Mobile app "MeraVetan" developed by the National Informatics Centre?
Answer- Girish Chandra Murmu
2. What is the capital, currency of Albania?
Answer- Tirana, Lek
3. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?
Answer- 52nd
4. The national bird of Australia is?
Answer- Emu
5. Who has been named EY World Entrepreneur of the year 2020?
Answer- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
6. National Animal of Afghanistan?
Answer- Marco Polo Sheep
7. What is Indian Institute of Science rank in the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking?
Answer- 36th
8. National flower of Belgium?
Answer- Red Poppy
9. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was famous?
Answer- Filmmaker
10. National animal of China?
Answer- Chinese Dragon
11. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?
Answer- HDFC Bank
12. What is the capital, currency of Denmark?
Answer- Copenhagen, Danish krone
13. Which country will host the 2022 Women's Football Asian Cup?
Answer- India
14. The national bird of Hungary is?
Answer- Turul
15. Who has launched the UNDP national awareness campaign on 'Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways' on 5 June?
Answer- Nitin Gadkari
16. National flower of Cuba?
Answer- Mariposa
17. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
18. National animals of Poland?
Answer- White Eagle
19. The virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was hosted by which country's Prime Minister?
Answer- UK
20. What is the capital, currency of Finland?
Answer- Helsinki, Euro
21. Which Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind facility for customers to open current accounts through its mobile app?
Answer- IndusInd Bank Limited
22. The national bird of New Zealand is?
Answer- Kiwi
23. Who has been appointed as the chairman of Commodity derivatives advisory committee by Securities and Exchange Board of India?
Answer- Ashok Dalwani
24. National animal of South Africa?
Answer- Springbok Antelope
25. What is the name of 1st of its kind online portal for providing internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies and Smart Cities across the country?
Answer- The Urban Learning Internship Program
26. National flower of Eygpt?
Answer- Lotus
27. Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh launched which initiative for building an energy resilient future on 5 June 2020?
Answer- #iCommit
28. National flower of Germany?
Answer- Cornflower
29. What is the name of Initiative launched by Union Govt. to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to fulfil the demand of Indian and foreign companies?
Answer- SWADES
30. National flower of Iraq?
Answer- Red Rose
