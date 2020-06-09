Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 09, 2020

1.Who launched the first version of the Salary Tracker Mobile app "MeraVetan" developed by the National Informatics Centre?

Draupadi Murmu

Satyadev Narayan Arya

Girish Chandra Murmu

Mishra

2. What is the capital, currency of Albania?

Tirana, Lek

Manama, Bahraini dinar

Brussels, Euro

Thimphu, Bhutanese ngultrum

3. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?

58nd

42nd

48nd

52nd

4. National bird of Australia?

Emu

Barn Swallow

Oriental Magpie Robin

Brown Pelican

5. Who has been named EY World Entrepreneur of the year 2020?

Mallika Srinivasan

Rahul Yadav

Venugopal Dhoot

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

6. National Animal of Afghanistan?

Marco Polo Sheep

Puma

Kangaroo

Royal Bengal Tiger

7. What is Indian Institute of Science rank in the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking?

36th

46th

26th

16th

8. National flower of Belgium?

White Water Lily

Pride of Barbados

Red Poppy

Sisyrinchium Bermudian

9. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was famous?

Filmmaker

Politician

Singer

Actor

10. National animal of China?

Chinese Dragon

Andean Condor

Cuban Crocodile

Mouflon sheep

11. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?

Federal Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Axis Bank

HDFC Bank

12. What is the capital, currency of Denmark?

Nicosia, Euro

Prague, Czech koruna

Copenhagen, Danish krone

Quito, United States dollar

13. Which country will host the 2022 Women's Football Asian Cup?

China

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

14. The national bird of Hungary is?

Turul

Peacock

Garuda

Chukar Partridge

15. Who has launched the UNDP national awareness campaign on 'Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways' on 5 June?

Amit Shah

Raj Nath Singh

Nitin Gadkari

Narendra Singh Tomar

16. National flower of Cuba?

Rose

Copihue

Cattleya Orchid

Mariposa

17. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?

Chhattisgarh

Bihar

Rajasthan

Haryana

18. National animals of Poland?

Carabao

White Eagle

Iberian wolf

RicoCoqui

19. The virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was hosted by which country's Prime Minister?

USA

UAE

UK

Brazil

20. What is the capital, currency of Finland?

Helsinki, Euro

CFP, franc

Banjul, Gambian dalasi

Tbilisi, Lari

21. Which Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind facility for customers to open current accounts through its mobile app?

Federal Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Axis Bank

IndusInd Bank Limited

22. The national bird of New Zealand is?

Kiwi

White-throated dipper

Chukar

Philippine Eagle

23. Who has been appointed as the chairman of Commodity derivatives advisory committee by Securities and Exchange Board of India?

Tarun Shridhar

Dr. V. P. Joy

Aliasgar S Mithwani

Ashok Dalwani

24. National animal of South Africa?

Unicorn and Lion

Lion

Springbok Antelope

Korean Tiger

25. What is the name of 1st of its kind online portal for providing internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies and Smart Cities across the country?

The Urban Cities Internship Program

The Urban Learning Internship Program

The Urban Student Internship Program

The Urban Care Internship Program

26. National flower of Eygpt?

Cyclamen

Marguerite Daisy

Lotus

Rose, Tudor Rose

27. Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh launched which initiative for building an energy resilient future on 5 June 2020?

#iCommit

#iGreen

#iEnergy

#iBuilding

28. National flower of Germany?

Iris

Cornflower

Tulip

Lotus

29. What is the name of Initiative launched by Union Govt. to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to fulfil the demand of Indian and foreign companies?

SWADES

SKILLS

SOLUTION

ROJGAR

30. National flower of Iraq?

Puspa Bangsa

Red Rose

Shamrock

Cyclamen

Current Affairs 2020 Answers

1. Who launched the first version of the Salary Tracker Mobile app "MeraVetan" developed by the National Informatics Centre?

Answer- Girish Chandra Murmu

2. What is the capital, currency of Albania?

Answer- Tirana, Lek

3. According to the Forbes 100 world's highest-paid celebrities 2020, what is the rank of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar?

Answer- 52nd

4. The national bird of Australia is?

Answer- Emu

5. Who has been named EY World Entrepreneur of the year 2020?

Answer- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

6. National Animal of Afghanistan?

Answer- Marco Polo Sheep

7. What is Indian Institute of Science rank in the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking?

Answer- 36th

8. National flower of Belgium?

Answer- Red Poppy

9. Basu Chatterjee passed away over the age of 90 in his Santacruz residence, Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He was famous?

Answer- Filmmaker

10. National animal of China?

Answer- Chinese Dragon

11. Which bank has launched a special campaign 'Summer Treats' with offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers?

Answer- HDFC Bank

12. What is the capital, currency of Denmark?

Answer- Copenhagen, Danish krone

13. Which country will host the 2022 Women's Football Asian Cup?

Answer- India

14. The national bird of Hungary is?

Answer- Turul

15. Who has launched the UNDP national awareness campaign on 'Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways' on 5 June?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

16. National flower of Cuba?

Answer- Mariposa

17. Which state police have launched a special campaign titled "spandan" to check mental stress and depression among their personnel by conducting interactive programmes and music and yoga therapies?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

18. National animals of Poland?

Answer- White Eagle

19. The virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was hosted by which country's Prime Minister?

Answer- UK

20. What is the capital, currency of Finland?

Answer- Helsinki, Euro

21. Which Bank has introduced a first-of-its-kind facility for customers to open current accounts through its mobile app?

Answer- IndusInd Bank Limited

22. The national bird of New Zealand is?

Answer- Kiwi

23. Who has been appointed as the chairman of Commodity derivatives advisory committee by Securities and Exchange Board of India?

Answer- Ashok Dalwani

24. National animal of South Africa?

Answer- Springbok Antelope

25. What is the name of 1st of its kind online portal for providing internship opportunities to fresh graduates in all Urban Local Bodies and Smart Cities across the country?

Answer- The Urban Learning Internship Program

26. National flower of Eygpt?

Answer- Lotus

27. Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh launched which initiative for building an energy resilient future on 5 June 2020?

Answer- #iCommit

28. National flower of Germany?

Answer- Cornflower

29. What is the name of Initiative launched by Union Govt. to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to fulfil the demand of Indian and foreign companies?

Answer- SWADES

30. National flower of Iraq?

Answer- Red Rose

