GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for June 10, 2020

1. Which among the following series have recently won 'Outstanding Drama Series Award' in Emmys this year?

Sacred Games

Lust Stories

Ozark

Game of Thrones

2. Which institute has discovered that a low cost and efficient way to generate hydrogen from water using Molybdenum dioxide as a catalyst?

The Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research

Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

M.M. Engineering College

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

3. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Indigenous People

Indigenous Regions

Indigenous Cultures

Indigenous Languages

4. M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at the age of 83 due to cardiac arrest in Kozhikode, Kerala He was a famous?

Singer

Politician

Actor

Cricketer

5. A 4-member team of ASI has discovered 1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shiva lingam, a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva in which country?

Bhutan

Vietnam

Myanmar

China

6. Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh launched which initiative for building an energy resilient future on 5 June 2020?

#iCommit

#iGreen

#iEnergy

#iBuilding

7. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Edouard Philippe

Christine Lagarde

Kim Jong Un

David Sassoli

8. Which country has proposed the expansion of the G7 grouping as G7+4, which includes India, Australia, South Korea and Russia?

United States

Italy

France

Germany

9. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

10. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Hailakandi, Assam

Kiphire, Nagaland

Pakur, Jharkhand

Koraput, Odisha

11. Which country will host the 2022 Women's Football Asian Cup?

China

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

12. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, developed which mobile application that is prepared and managed by the Survey of India (SoI)to help decision making during the COVID-19 pandemic?

CORYO

COVYO

SAHYO

SOVYO

13. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Afghanistan

14. The first India-Australia virtual leader's summit was held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister. Who is the current Australian Prime Minister?

Malcolm Turnbull

Scott Morrison

Daniel Andrews

Jenny Morrison

15. The first Bollywood film to go plastic-free is?

War

Coolie No. 1

Dream Girl

Mission Mangal

16. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of?

Brazil

Germany

United Kingdom

United States

17. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?

Saurabh Lodha

Jagadish Shukla

Biman Bagchi

Dipan Ghosh

18. Which music director is known for his compositions for Salman Khan's popular movies such as 'Wanted', the 'Dabangg' and 'Ek Tha Tiger', passed away at the age of 42 in Mumbai, Maharashtra?

Wajid Khan

Anand Bakshi

Amit Trivedi

Sajid Khan

19. Who has launched the UNDP national awareness campaign on 'Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways' on 5 June?

Amit Shah

Raj Nath Singh

Nitin Gadkari

Narendra Singh Tomar

20. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

33.9%

47%

45.2%

35%

21. The virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was hosted by which country's Prime Minister?

USA

UAE

UK

Brazil

22. The Indian Navy has set up an Ultraviolet sanitisation Bay at which dockyard to decontaminate the coveralls, tools, personal gadgets, masks, cloths?

Kolkata

Mumbai

Kochi

Visakhapatnam

23. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Jalandhar

Visakhapatnam

Guwahati

Lucknow

24. Who is honoured with the 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award?

Vinay Badhwar

Sunil Duggal

Francisco D'Souza

Gopal Vittal

25. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Section 121

Section 123

Section 124

Section 122

26. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?

7th October

3rd October

4th October

5th October

27. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Netherland

Norway

Denmark

Finland

28. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Sheffield Hallam University

Portsmouth College

Highbury College

Durham University

29. What is Indian Institute of Science rank in the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking?

36th

46th

26th

16th

30. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?

12

18

19

11

GK 2020 Answers

1. Which among the following series has recently won 'Outstanding Drama Series Award' in Emmys this year?

Answer- Game of Thrones

2. Which institute has discovered that a low cost and efficient way to generate hydrogen from water using Molybdenum dioxide as a catalyst?

Answer- Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences

3. What is the theme of the 2019 edition of World Tribal Day (WTD)?

Answer- Indigenous Languages

4. M.P. Veerendra Kumar passed away at the age of 83 due to cardiac arrest in Kozhikode, Kerala. He was a famous?

Answer- Politician

5. A 4-member team of ASI has discovered 1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shiva lingam, a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva in which country?

Answer- Vietnam

6. Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh launched which initiative for building an energy resilient future on 5 June 2020?

Answer- #iCommit

7. Who has been awarded a commemorative war medal to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Answer- Kim Jong Un

8. Which country has proposed the expansion of the G7 grouping as G7+4, which includes India, Australia, South Korea and Russia?

Answer- United States

9. The 462nd Kandoori festival 2019 has celebrated in which of the following states?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

10. Which is the least improved district in the Second Delta Ranking of the Aspirational Districts Programme?

Answer- Koraput, Odisha

11. Which country will host the 2022 Women's Football Asian Cup?

Answer- India

12. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, developed which mobile application that is prepared and managed by the Survey of India (SoI)to help decision making during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- SAHYO

13. Which country has celebrated the greatest and longest Hindu festival "BadaDashain"?

Answer- Nepal

14. The first India-Australia virtual leader's summit was held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister. Who is the current Australian Prime Minister?

Answer- Scott Morrison

15. The first Bollywood film to go plastic-free is;

Answer- Coolie No. 1

16. Noted mathematician Michael Atiyah was passed away recently. He belongs to the country of;

Answer- United Kingdom

17. Who received the Young Career Award in Nano Science & Technology for the year 2020?

Answer- Saurabh Lodha

18. Which music director is known for his compositions for Salman Khan's popular movies such as 'Wanted', the 'Dabangg' and 'Ek Tha Tiger', passed away at the age of 42 in Mumbai, Maharashtra?

Answer- Wajid Khan

19. Who has launched the UNDP national awareness campaign on 'Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways' on 5 June?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

20. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

Answer- 47%

21. The virtual Global Vaccine Summit 2020 was hosted by which country's Prime Minister?

Answer- UK

22. The Indian Navy has set up an Ultraviolet sanitisation Bay at which dockyard to decontaminate the coveralls, tools, personal gadgets, masks, cloths?

Answer- Mumbai

23. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Answer- Visakhapatnam

24. Who is honoured with the 2019 Alexander Dalrymple Award?

Answer- Vinay Badhwar

25. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Answer- Section 124

26. Which day World Teachers Day is celebrated?

Answer- 5th October

27. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Answer- Netherland

28. Which UK college has offered to teach its students 'Hinglish', to students for jobs in India?

Answer- Portsmouth College

29. What is Indian Institute of Science rank in the Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking?

Answer- 36th

30. Astronomers found how many asteroids that once belonged to a distant star system have been found orbiting the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune?

Answer- 19



