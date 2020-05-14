'International Day Of Families' Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

May 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Families. The day was proclaimed by the UN so as to dedicate the whole day to families and appreciate their importance. Since 1994, May 15 is celebrated as Family Day. Every year since 1996, the UN secretary-general makes a Family Day motto for each year. This is all done to promote awareness regarding issues related to families and the awareness regarding the social, economic and demographic effects on a family.

Apart from the International Day of Families on May 15, the month of May has International Museum Day, World Day for Cultural Diversity, International Day for Biological Diversity, World Turtle Day and World Schizophrenia Day.

International Day of Families quotes

“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” —George Bernard Shaw

“The family is the test of freedom; because the family is the only thing that the free man makes for himself and by himself.” —Gilbert K. Chesterton

“The family is one of nature’s masterpieces.” —George Santayana “Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter.” –Brad Henry “The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family.” –Lee Iacocca “The most important thing in the world is family and love.” –John Wooden “Nothing is better than going home to family and eating good food and relaxing.” –Irina Shayk “You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” –Desmond Tutu “The family is the first essential cell of human society.” –Pope John XXIII “To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there.” –Barbara Bush “In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony.” –Friedrich Nietzsche “Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.” —David Ogden Stiers “It’s all about the quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends and family.” –Philip Green “Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness.” –John C. Maxwell

“You leave home to seek your fortune and, when you get it, you go home and share it with your family.” —Anita Baker

"Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family." –Anthony Brandt "Having somewhere to go is home. Having someone to love is family. And having both is a blessing." "The informality of family life is a blessed condition that allows us all to become our best while looking our worst." —Marge Kennedy "Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life." –Lisa Weed

"Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one." —Jane Howard The world, we'd discovered, doesn't love you like your family loves you. - Louis Zamperini

Promo Image courtesy: Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash