Priyanka Chopra's Films That Are Apt If You Wish To Watch With Entire Family

Priyanka Chopra has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. She has been a part of almost every genre and has delivered well in it. There were a few films amongst these which were family entertainers. Here is a look at a few of Priyanka Chopra’s movies which can be watched with the entire family.

Priyanka Chopra's family drama films

1. Waqt: The Race Against Time

Waqt: The Race Against Time is a drama film released in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolves around a the relationship between a father and son and how the father decides to teach his son the importance of being responsible. The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah while the story is written by Aatish Kapadia. Waqt: The Race Against Time stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.

2. The Sky Is Pink

The Sky Is Pink is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a loving family that eventually learns that the young daughter of the house has been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The Sky Is Pink has been directed by Shonali Bose who also contributed to the script of the film. It stars actors like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rhan Saraf in pivotal roles.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of the film revolves around the Mehra family, who throw a cruise party on the occasion of their 30th wedding anniversary. The film has been directed by Zoya Akhtar who also contributed to the story of the film. Dil Dhadakne Do stars actors like Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles.

