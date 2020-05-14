5 Family Dramas On Netflix You Can Watch On 'International Day Of Families'

With International day of families just around the corner, we bring to you a curated list of some unmissable family entertainers you can watch on OTT platform Netflix. The International Day of Families is observed each year on May 15. The International Day of Families was first observed in 1993 and was initiated by UN General Assembly.

The purpose of celebrating the International Day of families each year is to raise awareness about concerns related to families as a whole. The International Day of families also draws one's attention to spending time with our respective families and spending quality time with them. As the world is currently is going through a rough patch amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are locked inside their homes and are spending all their time with families, like never before.

Read: Parineeti Chopra's Top 5 Movies On Amazon Prime Video To Watch During Lockdown

So why not invest time, watching some superlative family movies, and make the most of this quarantine period. Netflix is a repository of numerous shows, movies, and documentaries, providing content of all genres. So let's take a look at the list of Family dramas on Netflix that you can watch on the International Day of Families.

Family dramas on Netflix to watch on International Day of Families

Bareilly Ki Barfi

If you are a true-blue fan of Bollywood masala movies, then watching Bareilly Ki Barfi is a great pick. Bareilly Ki Barfi is a light-hearted family drama on Netflix. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. With some hilarious fun-filled scenes, this film is a must-watch.

Read: What To Watch On Hotstar During Lockdown | Here's The List Of 5 Patriotic Film

Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle

The story Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle is something we all aware of. But there's no fun in reminiscing your childhood memories without the company of your entire family. With great special effects, this Family drama on Netflix is highly recommended to watch this International day of families.

Read: John Abraham's Movies You Can Watch On Netflix During Quarantine, See Full List

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Helmed by director Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is the ultimate dose of entertainment. Shot in exotic locations, packed with catchy songs, and stupendous performances by the ensemble cast, ZNMD is an uber-cool family entertainer. It is a modern take on life, the importance of family and friends.

Despicable Me

Despicable Me is one the most-watched family dramas on Netflix across the globe. People are simply in love with Gru and his minions. A story about an adorable thief and his army of minions who somehow meet three little girls and adopts them. The way the father-daughter relationship is shown in this animated flick is truly endearing.

Read: Disha Patani's Films In Which Her Character Does Not Seem To Have A Happily Ever After

Shrek

Shrek is yet another animated movie you can watch on Netflix. It revolves around magic, ogres, love, and donkey. An out and out laugh riot, which will keep your family entertained until the last minute. Shrek is a franchise, with other instalments as well, So if you finish early, then do not play the sequel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.