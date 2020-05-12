Kareena Kapoor Pays 'superhero' Tribute To Healthcare Workers On International Nurses Day

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to commemorate International Nurses Day on Tuesday and shared pictures of medical workers' faces with an imprint of superhero masks on them. She captioned them with the words "thank you for showing us time and again what the heart of a hero looks like... #BigSalute #todayAndEveryday".

Have a look:

Earlier on Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable birthday post for her friend and manager, Poonam Damania. The two reportedly share a good bond with as is evident from their social media handles. Poonam often shares some unseen BTS moments of Kareena.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a cute throwback picture with a snowy background that reminisces their good old days. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose as she opts for an oversized sweater, dark blue jeans and a pair of boots. Poonam can be seen posing beside her in all-black attire.

Have a look:

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing several pictures that give fans an insight into her personal and professional life. The actor is currently spending time in her Mumbai home with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan due to the lockdown.

In the array of posts shared by Kareena, one can see a few pictures of baby Taimur trying on various activities at home. Kareena recently shared a picture of the father-son duo having some good bonding together. In a picture, Saif can be seen giving Taimur a haircut, while in the other the father-son duo is seen painting the wall and it is too cute to miss.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year. However, with the Coronavirus crisis and its impact on the film industry, it is likely that the dates could be pushed to some time next year.

