Kareena Kapoor's Throwback Picture With Her Family Is Unmissable, Check Out

Kareena Kapoor has been ruling Bollywood for a long time. Kareena Kapoor has been treating her fans with several pictures and stories from her life, keeping them entertained. Previously a throwback picture of the diva took social media by storm.

The picture that was doing rounds on social media sees Kareena Kapoor striking a pose with her entire family. The photo sees Randhir Kapoor in an up-tight look as he opted for a crisp black blazer. The blazer is worn over a white shirt and satin tie. Karisma Kapoor can be seen smiling donning a white traditional ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor’s white kurta features sequential work all over it. The diva pulled off her look by accessorising it with statement earrings. Minimalistic makeup and hair left completed Karisma Kapoor’s look. Mother Babita was dressed in a similar off-white traditional ensemble. Short hair and minimalistic makeup completed Babita's look.

Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor posed in a green ethnic ensemble. Her Kurta featured intricate sequential work done all over it. The diva accessorised her look with statement earrings. Center-partitioned hair left open completes this ethnic look of Kareena Kapoor. The entire family is all-smiles in the picture.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will next feature in Karan Johar directed multi-starrer movie Takht. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of enmity between Aurangzeb and his brothers caused for the succession of the throne. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles.

Kareena Kapoor will also collaborate with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chadha. The movie is an official remake of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. Latest media reports also suggest that Kareena will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding 2.

