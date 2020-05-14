Salman Khan Reveals His Family And Friends Are The Biggest Reason For His Success

Salman Khan debuted in the year 1989 with Maine Pyaar Kiya. Even after working for over three decades in the industry, the stardom of the actor reamains intact. In fact, 'Salman Khan' is a bigger brand now than ever. Read on as the actor reveals his secrets of being relevant, even after the age of 50.

Salman Khan reveals his family and friends are the biggest reason for who he is today

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Salman Khan was asked what makes him a brand even at this age. After listening to the question, Salman chuckled and said that he doesn’t know what answer to give to this question. From grandchildren to grandparents, it seems to him that they all connect with him and his work. He further revealed that maybe it has got to do with the movies that he has done in his career, as he has been a part of many family dramas. Also, Salman Khan added that when things are written against someone over and over again, somewhere, people begin to feel it's too much and it automatically changes the people’s opinion about the person involved.

Salman also revealed that there are a lot of factors that have helped him grow as a person. He considers his immediate family and friends as the biggest factors for his success. He revealed in the same interview that he had his share of ups and downs in his childhood, especially in school days, which helped him to be a better person. Salman Khan also candidly revealed that the life which the actor has led, be it at home, in school, or in boarding school, and the friends that he had, has added to his growth. He revealed that he always hung out with people older than him and got to learn a lot from them.

