International Hummus Day 2020: 5 Different Types Of Hummus That One Can Prepare At Home

International Hummus Day is celebrated for the world to recognize the delicious flavours of blended chickpeas, olive oil and spices. International Hummus Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 13 with great honour. Hummus is a dip, savoury dish or spread made from mashed chickpeas which are mixed with lemon juice, garlic and more. The dish is popular in the Middle East, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern Cuisine around the globe.

International Hummus Day was initially enjoyed by the Middle East and North African. However, the day has now become popular worldwide. International Hummus Day 2020 will see people all across the globe consume, share, profess and celebrate their love towards this special food. This International Hummus Day 2020 will mark its 8th official and consecutive celebration. Hence, on this International Hummus Day 2020, here are a few quick and easy hummus recipe that one can make at their home to celebrate this day.

Ingredients required to make hummus

Chickpeas

Garlic

Tahini

Lemon Juice

Olive Oil

How to make Hummus:

Step 1: In a food processor combine all ingredients except for chickpeas with ¼ cup of the liquid from the can of chickpeas. One can use normal chickpeas water too if they don’t have the canned chickpeas. Blend for a minute until it becomes frothy.

Step 2: Add the chickpeas and process it for another minute. Scrape sides of the food processor down with a special.

Step 3: Blend more till it is processed properly and gets the creamy texture and your hummus is ready.

5 Different types of Chickpeas to try on International Hummus Day 2020

International Hummus Day 2020 Recipe 1: Creamy Avacado Hummus

Add avocado during the blending process and your Creamy Avacoado Hummus is ready. This recipe is served well with tortilla chips. It can also be used to a spread on sandwiches.

International Hummus Day 2020 Recipe 2: Smoky Sweet Potato Hummus

To make Smoky Sweet Potato Hummus one should add sweet potatoes during the blending process. It is a sweet yet spicy recipe. It is generally served with veggies.

ALSO READ| COVID19: Food Outlets Operating, Social Distancing Rules Severely Flouted In Delhi's Okhla

International Hummus Day 2020 Recipe 3: Black Bean Hummus

Replace your chickpeas with black beans and enjoy this super creamy dip. Black Bean Hummus is great served with pita chips. One can increase the spice level as per their needs to enjoy this spicy savoury dip.

ALSO READ| Zomato Gold Subscription Extended By Four Months; Offers Valid On Food Delivery: Founder

International Hummus Day 2020 Recipe 4: Roasted Pepper Hummus

If you love eating spicy food, then roasted pepper hummus is the best dish for you. To make this first roast pepper in a pan and then toss it in during the blending process. Enjoy this spicy and creamy savoury dip with chips, sandwiches and veggies.

ALSO READ| Will Maha Govt Procure Food Grains For Migrants, Poor? HC

International Hummus Day 2020 Recipe 5: Savoury Pumpkin Hummus

If you want to experiment with hummus the Pumpkin Hummus is an unusual dish that you can try. Add pumpkins while blending and enjoy this creamy dish. It is best served with baked pita chips and is also used in meat preparation.



ALSO READ| Prince Charles's Favoutire Food Is Cheesy Baked Eggs; Here's How You Can Make It At Home