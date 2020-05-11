International Hummus Day 2020: 5 Different Types Of Hummus That One Can Prepare At Home

Quick links:
International Hummus Day is celebrated for the world to recognize the delicious flavours of blended chickpeas, olive oil and spices. International Hummus Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 13 with great honour. Hummus is a dip, savoury dish or spread made from mashed chickpeas which are mixed with lemon juice, garlic and more. The dish is popular in the Middle East, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern Cuisine around the globe.
International Hummus Day was initially enjoyed by the Middle East and North African. However, the day has now become popular worldwide. International Hummus Day 2020 will see people all across the globe consume, share, profess and celebrate their love towards this special food. This International Hummus Day 2020 will mark its 8th official and consecutive celebration. Hence, on this International Hummus Day 2020, here are a few quick and easy hummus recipe that one can make at their home to celebrate this day.
Add avocado during the blending process and your Creamy Avacoado Hummus is ready. This recipe is served well with tortilla chips. It can also be used to a spread on sandwiches.
To make Smoky Sweet Potato Hummus one should add sweet potatoes during the blending process. It is a sweet yet spicy recipe. It is generally served with veggies.
Replace your chickpeas with black beans and enjoy this super creamy dip. Black Bean Hummus is great served with pita chips. One can increase the spice level as per their needs to enjoy this spicy savoury dip.
If you love eating spicy food, then roasted pepper hummus is the best dish for you. To make this first roast pepper in a pan and then toss it in during the blending process. Enjoy this spicy and creamy savoury dip with chips, sandwiches and veggies.
If you want to experiment with hummus the Pumpkin Hummus is an unusual dish that you can try. Add pumpkins while blending and enjoy this creamy dish. It is best served with baked pita chips and is also used in meat preparation.
