Prince Charles's Favoutire Food Is Cheesy Baked Eggs; Here's How You Can Make It At Home

Quick links:
Prince Charles has recently recovered from COVID-19. And recently, Clarence House, which is an Instagram page that shows the life, work and activities of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, posted Prince Charles's favourite recipe which is cheesy baked eggs. Here is how you can make it yourself.
Read Also | COVID-19: Britain's Prince Charles Launches Emergency Fund For South Asian Nations
On May 10, 2020, the Instagram page of Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall shared Prince Charles's favourite recipe of Cheesy Baked Eggs. In the post, Clarence House talks about the importance of the British cheesemakers and tried to created awareness about them. In the post, It was expressed that “One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!” Take a look at the post here.
Read Also | Prince Charles Praises Selfless Service By British-Sikhs In Vaisakhi Message
Read Also | Fact Check: Was Prince Charles Cured Of Coronavirus By Ayurveda And Homeopathy?
Read Also | Prince Charles Launches 4,000-bed Temporary Hospital In London, Calls It ‘shining Light’