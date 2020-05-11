Prince Charles's Favoutire Food Is Cheesy Baked Eggs; Here's How You Can Make It At Home

Prince Charles has recently recovered from COVID-19. And recently, Clarence House, which is an Instagram page that shows the life, work and activities of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, posted Prince Charles's favourite recipe which is cheesy baked eggs. Here is how you can make it yourself.

Prince Charles's favourite recipe of Cheesy Baked Eggs

On May 10, 2020, the Instagram page of Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall shared Prince Charles's favourite recipe of Cheesy Baked Eggs. In the post, Clarence House talks about the importance of the British cheesemakers and tried to created awareness about them. In the post, It was expressed that “One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!” Take a look at the post here.

Prince Charles's Cheesy Baked Eggs recipe

Ingredients (the post recommended using organic ingredients wherever possible)

100g wilted spinach

1 cherry tomato or sundried tomatoes

35g strong soft cheese (Tunworth, Golden Cenarth or other strong soft cheese)

1 egg

80ml double cream

15g grated hard cheese (Old Winchester)

Fresh basil leaves

Charcuterie (optional)

Method

Butter a small ovenproof dish and line with wilted spinach, making a small well in the centre. Place the cherry tomato (quartered) or the sundried tomato (chopped) on top of the spinach.

Dot the soft cheese around the dish amongst the tomatoes. Add the torn basil leaves. Optional: Add any charcuterie at this point. Season with salt and pepper.

Crack the egg into the centre of the spinach. Pour the double cream over the egg - avoid breaking the yolk. Sprinkle with grated hard cheese.

Bake in a hot, preheated oven (180 degree Celsius) for 8-10 minutes. Let it stand for a few minutes before eating.

