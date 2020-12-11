International Mountain Day 2020: See Images, Quotes, Messages To Share On This Day

International Mountain Day is observed each year on December 11th. The day also coincides with the UNICEF Day, which is the day when UNICEF was founded in 1946. Meanwhile, International Mountain Day is observed to create awareness about the conservation of the mountains. According to the UN website, mountains are home to 15% of the world's population and it also hosts around half of the world's biodiversity hotspots, they also serve as an important contributor as the freshwater source on Earth. This year the theme for the International Mountain Day is "Mountain biodiversity", which focuses on the rich biodiversity in the mountains as well as the challenges the mountains face that threats their sustainability. Read on to know more about International Mountain Day 2020.

International Mountain Day Images

International mountain day quotes

“Chasing angels or fleeing demons, go to the mountains.” (Jeffrey Rasley)

“Never measure the height of a mountain until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was.” (Dag Hammarskjold)

“Nobody climbs mountains for scientific reasons. Science is used to raise money for the expeditions, but you really climb for the hell of it.” (Edmund Hillary)

"After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb." - Nelson Mandela

"Keep close to Nature's heart…and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean." - John Muir

"You never climb the same mountain twice, not even in memory. Memory rebuilds the mountain, changes the weather, retells the jokes, remakes all the moves." - Lito Tejada-Flores

“Getting to the top is optional. Getting down is mandatory.” (Ed Viesturs)

“Mountains are not stadiums where I satisfy my ambition to achieve, they are the cathedrals where I practice my religion.” (Anatoli Boukreev)

My father considered a walk among the mountains as the equivalent of churchgoing.” (Aldous Huxley)

International mountain day messages

They are the ones who protect us and they are also the ones who bring us rains. Save them for we need them. Warm wishes on International Mountain Day.

Without mountains, life will not be the same because Earth will not be the same. The onus of protecting them lies on us. Happy International Mountain Day.

The occasion of International Mountain Day reminds us that for our survival, we need mountains and we must do all that we can to protect them.

They have shielded us from our enemies and they have also provided us with waters to drink. On International Mountain Day, let us promise to protect them. Happy International mountain day 2020.

Mountains need to be protected because they are losing their identity with changes in climate. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Mountain Day.

