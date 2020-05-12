International Nurses Day Wishes In Hindi To Celebrate Their Selfless Contribution

International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide on May 12, 2020. The day is commemorated every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The theme for International Nurses Day, 2020 is to 'Nurse The World To Health.'

WHO has designated this year as the Year of the Nurses

The WHO has reportedly released an official statement on its website which said that on the occasion of International Nurses Day and the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the organization has strived to engage hundreds of partners on a global sphere to celebrate the importance of nurses as well as thank them for their contribution in the society. Reportedly, the WHO has also designated this year as the Year of the Nurses and the MidWife.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, here are some International Nurses Day wishes in Hindi to celebrate the contribution of the nurses to the society. These International Nurses Day wishes in Hindi depict the reason behind why we should value the nurses. Check out these International Nurses Day wishes in Hindi.

Here are some International Nurses Day wishes in Hindi to hail the nurses as the real heroes

जीवन की डोर हो तुम जीवन संचार हो तुम करती नैया पार हो तुम नर्स नहीं भगवान हो तुम

तेरे ही आंचल में निकला बचपन तुझसे ही तो जुड़ी हर धड़कन कहने को तो नर्स सब कहते हैं पर मेरे लिए तुम ही हो भगवान...

ना जाने क्या था नर्स की उस फूंक में जो हर चोट ठीक हो जाया करती थी नर्स लगाती हलकी सी चपत ज़मीन को

नर्स से बड़ा कोई संसार में इसकी कहानी है अपार नर्स से बड़ा कोई धर्म महीन इसमें समाए तीनों संसार

नर्स से बड़ा गुरु कोई नही नर्स कभी सलाह गलत देती नहीं चाहे दुर्योधन हो या अर्जुन

सेवा का उत्तम भाव तुम्हारा,

निस्वार्थ है बहाव तुम्हारा

बिना भेदभाव के ख्याल रखती हो,

है जनमानस से लगाव तुम्हारा।

तुम कर्मनिष्ठ सेवा की मूरत,

हर काम तेरा कमाल है

है तहेदिल से आभार तुम्हारा,

तू इन्सानियत की मिसाल है।

ना रातों को सो रही हो,

ना अपने दुखो में रो रही हो।

निजी सुखो को त्याग कर,

है देश से जुड़ाव तुम्हारा।

बिना भेदभाव के ख्याल रखती हो,

है आम जनमानस से लगाव तुम्हारा।

ओ प्यारी नर्स, तुम करती सेवा का दान हो,

इस विपदा की घड़ी में तुम साथ हो

कर रही तुम सबका इलाज हो,

इस धरा पर तुम महान हो

जो करती सभी की सेवा वो नर्स तुम महान हो,

तुम्हारे कर्तव्यों को बारम्बार प्रणाम हो।