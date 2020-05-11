International Nurses Day Images 2020 You Can Share With Your Near And Dear Ones

The International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The purpose of dedicating an entire day to nurses is to thank them for their invaluable contribution to society. As the whole world is going through a tough phase due to the COVID-19, we must appreciate health care professionals like nurses for their undying efforts, in providing aid to the ill. Talking about this special day, take a look at some International Nurses Day 2020 images you can send your near and dear ones to wish them.

Happy International Nurses Day 2020 Images

