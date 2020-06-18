World Sauntering Day Meaning, Significance, History, And Celebration

World Sauntering Day is celebrated annually on June 19. The purpose of the day is to remind people to slow down and enjoy life as opposed to rushing through it. The day is also referred to as International Sauntering Day. It might not be as popular as other international days but holds importance in the field of fitness and wellness.

World Sauntering Day

Meaning

Sauntering is a verb describing a style of walking. It simply means to walk slowly, preferably with a cheerful nature. Sauntering has been spoken of most notably by many of the naturalist writers in history including John Burroughs and Henry David Thoreau.

History

World Sauntering day was created by W.T. Rabe in 1979. It was in response to the growing popularity of jogging. The day is believed to have begun at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan, USA. The Grand Hotel reportedly has the world’s largest porch at 200 meters (660 feet). The idea behind the day was to encourage people to settle down for a while and appreciate the world around them. At some places, World Sauntering Day is observed on August 28.

Significance

International Sauntering Day is held to urge people and to highlight the importance of walking at a gentle pace, to ease up and not hurry. Instead of jogging, which consists of a lot of exertion, sauntering might help a person relax and truly enjoy the walk. It helps to lighten the burden a person is carrying on his or her shoulders just by the act of walking firmly, and it is meditative and thoughtful.

How to celebrate