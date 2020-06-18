International Yoga Day: Dutch Army & Police Personnel Will Perform Asanas Virtually

The world is gearing up to observe the sixth International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, 2020. However, this year the events across the world celebrating Yoga Day would be toned down keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. Among those celebrating Yoga Day are the Dutch police and the army, who will showcase different yoga asanas to commemorate the day virtually on June 21. This will be the second time the Dutch Armed forces and police will be celebrating the International Yoga Day by performing different asanas.

The program will also be attended by a host of Dutch and Indian celebrities. The International Yoga Day program will be opened by Venu Rajamony, India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, the official statement said. According to reports, 3D animated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the celebrations and along with a message on the International Yoga Day. Last year a similar event was celebrated at Dam Square, Amsterdam on June 16.

Yoga Day 2020

The United Nations in December 2014 had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day upon India's initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on June 21 at 6:30 am to mark the sixth international yoga day. Usually, various events take place on the day in different parts of the country and the world, but this year most of these events will take place virtually due to coronavirus lockdown and a ban on mass gatherings. The AYUSH ministry has categorically said that no public programs will be held this year.

(Image Credit: Indian embassy, Netherlands)