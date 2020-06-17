International Picnic Day 2020: Know About The History, Significance And Celebration

The word 'picnic' comes from the French Language and it is a type of informal outdoor meal that was a popular pastime in France after the Revolution. International Picnic day of 2020 is celebrated in many countries. The origin of this day, however, remains uncertain. Here’s the history, significance of the day and how you could celebrate it.

International Picnic day 2020: History, Significance and celebration

International Picnic Day is observed on June 18, every year. It is a day to encourage people to go outdoors and enjoy a hearty meal in nature, with other people’s company. In the early days, people used to go on a picnic as an escape from their daily lives. The true origin of International Picnic day remains unknown, but it can be traced back to the end of the French Revolution and the Victorian Era. This day is also marked by various charity events and school picnics.

People all around the world meet their friends and family and go on picnics. They generally used to carry food, outdoor games, soft drinks, juices and other essentials to share it with their travel partners. According to the Guinness Book of World records, the largest Picnic took place in Portugal. In Australia’s Northern Territory, the International picnic day is celebrated in August on the first Monday of each year. It is a popular concept in that area and the general public gets a day off on this day. Schools and Colleges are also shut on this day.

Source: Kaboompics/Pexels

How to celebrate International Picnic day 2020?

Due to the lockdown, there are restrictions for people to conduct social gathering. However, you could still celebrate international picnic day by maintaining social distance.

Gather along with your family members and go to the balcony or out on the lawn.

Prepare some delicious sandwiches, cupcakes, muffins, cakes and other delicacies.

Play some games like a business, ludo, carrom or other board games.

You can also enjoy the day by digitally detoxing yourself. Spend the day without your phone or try not to open any of social media account.

Play some of your favourite songs using Bluetooth speakers.

