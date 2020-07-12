International Rock Day: History, Meaning, Significance And Ways To Celebrate It

International Rock Day is a day to celebrate the very essence of life - rocks - and is observed on July 13 every year. Rocks may not seem very important to one but they are essential for the survival of mankind. They have been used throughout ages and have helped mankind advance as well. In the Stone Age, rocks were used to build tools and weapons. Since then, rocks and the minerals and metals found in them have helped humans in every field and sector. Read ahead to know more about International Rock Day.

International Rock Day history and meaning

Rocks have been important to mankind throughout history. One of the first and most valuable human inventions was tools made of rock. Even though there is no specific event that made July 13 as International Rock Day, it is commonly known as a day for the celebration of rocks. International Rock Day meaning is very simple and is a day to celebrate life's most essential substance.

International Rock Day significance

International Rock Day is an important day to learn about rocks and their significance to mankind. The three major rocks groups are - igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic. The study of rocks is called petrology, a section that comes under geology. On the ground level, rocks are made up of grains of minerals. The more one tries to research on the topic, many interesting details come to light. It is very significant for young kids and adults to know more about rocks and their formations and International Rock Day helps out in this aspect.

How to celebrate International Rock Day

International Rock Day can be celebrated by simply getting to know rocks better - how they are formed, their types and their history. The scope is limitless. Topics like - What kind of rock is naturally found in my city? How many types of rocks are there? What is the rarest and the least rare rock found on earth? - are all good topics to research on. Here are a few more ways to celebrate International Rock Day:

Go on a rock exploration: Find out a place where one can find a lot of natural rocks like a beach, mountains or a water body and go on an adventure to find rocks. When a lot of rocks are collected, you can head back to your house and try to find out what kind of rocks you have picked up. Throw a rock party: There are many rock collectors out there or just people who find rocks interesting. You can have a get-together and talk about rocks and research on different types of topics.

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock