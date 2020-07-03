International Day Of Cooperatives: Meaning, History, Significance And Celebration

Each year, on the first Saturday of July, the International Day of Cooperatives is observed. The International Day Of Cooperatives celebration is done by conducting several events. These events are based on the purpose of creating awareness about areas of concern on a global scale. The International Day of Cooperatives 2020 will be celebrated on Saturday, July 4 this year. To know more information about this globally significant day, keep reading ahead.

International Day of Cooperatives Meaning and Significance

The United Nations International Day of Cooperatives 2020 will be observed on July 4. The purpose of the International Day of Cooperatives Celebration is to draw the world's attention to cooperatives and their work. Cooperative collaborate to work on internationally important concerns and issues, like political issues, climate change etc. Thus, in order to educate individuals about these happenings, and how can major issues be addressed, the National Day of Cooperative was observed by the United Nations. The day aims towards international integration and the strengthening of mergers and collaborations between countries.

International Day of Cooperatives History

In the year 1923, the first-ever International Day of Cooperatives celebration took place, as the Cooperatives play a major role in the economic growth and development of an economy. The International Day of Cooperatives was established by the International Cooperative Alliance and the United Nations. From 1995 each year the ICA and UN come together for the International Day of Cooperatives Celebration via a committee which takes care of the Promotion and Advancement of Cooperatives called the COPAC. The COPAC works in the field of sustainable development on an international scale. This committee consists of both public and private stake-owners

International Day of Cooperatives Celebration

Talking about the International Day of Cooperatives Celebration in general; from concerts, exhibitions, events, seminars to campaigns, the UN markets the very existence of this day in the most upscale fashion. The ICA and United Nations also leave no stone unturned in raising awareness about the International Day of Cooperatives via radio, social media and other digital platforms. However, the International Day of Cooperatives 2020 celebration is not going to be the same as every year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the globe. Hence, it is best to educate yourself about this day via digital platforms.

