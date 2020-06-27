International Day Of Friendship: Know About Its History, Significance, And Celebration

The International Friendship Day is celebrated annually on July 30. This particular day has been observed for long in South American countries. The day was first celebrated in Paraguay in the year 1958. The official date for commemorating World Friendship Day is July 30. However, in some other parts of the world, the day is also celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Keep reading to know more about International Day of Friendship meaning and International Day of Friendship history:

International day of friendship significance and history

An international celebration was first suggested by the World Friendship Crusade, which is an organisation founded by Dr Ramón Artemio Bracho and his friends in Puerto Pinasco, Paraguay, in the year 1958. Dr Ramon and his friends wanted to support the power of friendship and its importance by creating a culture of peace. Hence, in the same year, they decided to celebrate Friendship Week.

The next year, they repeated the week and finished their celebration on July 30, which they declared as International Friendship Day. Since then, celebrations of friendship grew and spread across the Americas, then the world. Eventually, the United Nations declared July 30 as an International Day of Friendship in the year 2011.

International Day of Friendship Celebration

The International Day of Friendship is celebrated with varied styles depending on the respective country and the culture of the people involved. In many states, some opt to hold parties where they get together with their friends and share a meal by creating some great memories. While in other parts, people present gifts to their friends, which is often known as the gratitude through symbolism, which eventually means something for friends to remember each other.

Besides the parties and gifts, many people take their time to go out camping in the wild with friends for a day. Many people chose to go to camping resorts which usually offer discounts around this time of the year to enable people to enjoy their time fully with their friends. However, in some countries, huge parades are held in public spaces, and people are invited to come and spend the day outside with their friends at no cost. During this time, one can also participate in events and games and also attend free public concerts.

