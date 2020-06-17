International Sushi Day 2020: How To Celebrate The Day If You're A Vegan Or Vegetarian

International Sushi Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 18, which falls on Wednesday. The day aims to celebrate the popular Japanese delicacy, Sushi. It helps people across the world understand more about the food item. Sushi has gained wide recognition at international levels. Read on to know about International Sushi Day significance, International Sushi Day celebration, and how to celebrate if you're a vegan or vegetarian:

There are many ways of celebrating International Sushi Day, some greet each other on the occasion of International Sushi Day while some prepare delicacies revolving around Sushi. A popular dish called 'uramaki' style sushi roll is consumed by many vegans or vegetarians. Uramaki aka inside out roll, it is a cylindrical piece that is stuffed with one or several fillings. The stuffings are filled in the centre and that is surrounded by nori seaweed and rice. To make the roll, here are some steps to follow:

To make the vegan roll, take sushi and place the glowing part of nori seaweed on it.

Place rice on nori seaweed and spread uniformly, Sprinkle chilli powder and some sesame seeds on the spreadings of rice.

Turn the nori seaweed and the rice that is spread so that seaweed is facing in the upward direction. Place cucumbers, avocados and lettuce exactly in the centre.

Start rolling and tuck the edges with aims to close the filling. Roll until it forms a cylindrical shape. Slice in small pieces and serve with some gari.

International Sushi Day 2020: Meaning and Significance

The origin of Sushi comes from South-east Asia. The special day aims to shed light on those times when the ways of preserving fish for post-consumption became the norm. A special species of fish named Narezushi was preserved for later consumption by covering the fish with salted and fermented rice and the preserved fish used to stay unspoiled for days and the wrapping of fermented rice is known to play a crucial role. However, when people used to consume the fish they used to throw away the rice and consume only the fish. The traditional form is known to have come into existence in the south-east Asian country, Japan.

Sushi is mostly prepared using rice and fish. However, many are unaware that sushi has evolved in many ways and new varieties are being prepared these days. Many wrap vegetables in fermented vinegar rice and these kinds of Sushis are becoming widely popular.

