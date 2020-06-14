USA National Flag Day Images To Share And Celebrate The Occasion

National Flag is celebrated on June 14 in the United States of America. It is celebrated to honour the day the flag was adopted. People celebrate the day in multiple ways and online, many of them also share images with each other to celebrate the day. With all that said now, here are some National Flag Day images that one share with each other to celebrate the occasion.

President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed June 14 as National Flag Day in the year 1916. It aims to celebrate and honour the day the flag was adopted. The resolution for the flag was first passed in the year 1777 on June 14 and the resolution stated, ''Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.'' The popular design of the flag of the United States was created by a Congressman from New Jersey, Francis Hopkinson and he even consulted the popular design of the Great Seal of the United States.

President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed to celebrate June 14 as National Flag Day to celebrate the day the flag was adopted back in 1777. However, National Flag Day is not an official holiday in the United States. There are many people and organisations who played a crucial role in creating the design of National Flag Day including George Morris, Bernard J. Cigrand, William T. Kerr, George Bolch, Elizabeth Duane Gillespie, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and City of Paterson, New Jersey.

Initially, the resolution of the flag did not specify any arrangements of stars on the flag and the number of points that the star should contain. It is known that the initial flag had 13 stars and those represented the 13 colonies of Great Britain that declared independence and formed the USA. Since then, several designs have been used on the flag since the adoption of the National Flag of the US. People celebrate the day with great glory and enthusiasm. Many schools and other educational institutes celebrate the day by organising various events and many share images with each other.

