Is National Flag Day A National Holiday In The US? Read To Find Out

National Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 in the United States of America. It is celebrated to honour the day when the flag was first adopted back in the year 1777. However, the question, 'Is Flag Day a holiday', has been bothering several people. Read on to know about National Flag Day 2020:

Is National Flag Day a national holiday?

The 28th President of the United States of America, Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed June 14 as National Flag Day by an Act of Congress. It is in the hands of the President to proclaim when the National Flag will be observed. However, National Flag Day is not an official national holiday. It is not an official federal holiday in the United States.

In the US, Federal Holiday is the date on the calendar that is marked as a holiday by the government. On the day that is declared as a federal holiday in the United States of America, all the government officers are closed and the federal employees of the government are paid for the holiday. The federal holidays in the US are marked in Title V of the United States Code. Government offices, other institutions, organisations, educational institutes also remain closed on the particular federal holiday.

However, there are a few exceptional cases that occurred. In the year 1937, the state of Pennsylvania marked the first state in the United States of America to celebrate National Flag Day as a state holiday. New York Statutes also marked the second Sunday of June as National Flag Day and designated the day as a state holiday. People celebrate the day with great glory and enthusiasm.

National Flag Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of June to honour the day the flag of the US was adopted. The Resolution of the flag that was adopted states, ''Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.'' The design of the National Flag of the United States showcases stars and stripes of red, blue and white colour. The design was first created by one of the Congressmen named Francis Hopkinson.

