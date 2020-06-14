World Wind Day 2020: Know The Meaning, Significance & How The Day Is Celebrated

World Wind Day, also known as Global Wind Day, is observed every year on June 15. The event is celebrated to spread awareness about wind energy, the various uses of wind energy, and the ways and possibilities as to how wind energy can help change the world. Read on to know World Wind Day 2020 meaning, World Wind Day significance, and how the day is celebrated:

World Wind Day 2020: Meaning and Significance

The worldwide event that is celebrated every year on June 15 encourages and raises awareness on wind energy, which is a natural form of energy and also sheds light on all the ways that wind energy helps to shape the energy systems and the way it encourages economic and other growth in the society. EWEA established the day as Wind Day in the year 2007 and later in 2009, EWEA (European Wind Energy Association) and GWEC (Global Wind Energy Council) teamed up with aims to coordinate the events globally and the name was changed to Global Wind Day aka World Wind Day.

World Wind Day not only sheds light on the importance of wind energy but also promotes the economic growth of a nation by creating various jobs, particularly in the energy department. Hence, the economic growth that is promoted by wind energy helps to solve the issues of employment. Every year, there are events organised on the occasion of Global Wind Day by the European Wind Energy Association and Global Wind Energy Council. Various kinds of competitions are held on the occasion of World Wind Day.

For the year 2019, WindEurope and GWEC organised a competition titled 'Future Wind'. It was an international photo competition where a massive number of countries participated. In last year's competition, which was held on June 15, 2019, more than 50 countries participated. The international photo competition received a whopping over 600 photos. The focus of the competition was to shed light on how wind energy can help reduce the harmful emissions in the atmosphere.

World Wind Day celebration

Many countries participate in the global event to work together as a global nation and raise awareness of the natural form of energy. Schools, colleges, educational institutes, and other organisations also celebrate the day by helping the students understand the importance of wind energy. However, one can also share some World Wind Day images to celebrate the day and raise awareness on the day.

