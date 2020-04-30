'International Workers Day' Images To Send To Friends And Colleagues

International Workers Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. International worker day is also referred to as Labour Day, Workers Day or even May Day in some countries. The day celebrates the working class. The day May 1 was chosen to be observed as 'International Workers Day' to commemorate the Haymarket affair in Chicago, which took place in 1886.

International Worker’s Day was first celebrated in the late 19th century when the trade union and labour movements began to take shape. On the occasion of International Workers Day here are some of the images that you can send to your friends and colleagues on May 1, 2020.

Images for International Workers Day

A man is not paid for having a head and hands, but for using them. Elbert Hubbard#InternationalWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/yAizHPCej2 — Dr Shobha (@DrShobha) May 1, 2017

Happy international workers’ day! We still have a world to win #InternationalWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/clYZWf3neo — Pay No Poll Tax! 🚩 (@Simon_P_Hannah) May 1, 2019

Do you know the history behind Labour day? pic.twitter.com/OHZOOJFi8J — ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@IgPosting) April 30, 2020

Quick quiz: International Workers Day or Workers Day is celebrated since which year? pic.twitter.com/ku4Z82JaGp — ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@IgPosting) April 30, 2020

My warm greetings on #InternationalWorkersDay to all worker friends and their families. I salute them for their dedication and hardwork in building our nation strong and prosperous.#InternationalLabourDay pic.twitter.com/XK3YV45KX6 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 1, 2019

Property is the fruit of labor, property is desirable, it is a positive good in the world！

Best wishes on International Workers' Day!https://t.co/Q1pBfe4Ok3#InternationalWorkersDay #WorkersDay #laborday pic.twitter.com/QNjVCCHaBM — info@skylinetex.com (@TextileSkyline) April 30, 2020

What's International Worker's Day called in your nation? pic.twitter.com/KTq0oJu3UF — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) April 30, 2020

Workers of the world, unite! We have nothing to lose but our chains!#MayDay#InternationalWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/UtJU7US82V — Hampton Institute (@HamptonThink) May 1, 2019

