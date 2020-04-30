'International Workers Day' Images To Send To Friends And Colleagues

'International Workers Day' is celebrated on May 1.

International Workers Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. International worker day is also referred to as Labour Day, Workers Day or even May Day in some countries. The day celebrates the working class. The day May 1 was chosen to be observed as 'International Workers Day'  to commemorate the Haymarket affair in Chicago, which took place in 1886.

International Worker’s Day was first celebrated in the late 19th century when the trade union and labour movements began to take shape. On the occasion of International Workers Day here are some of the images that you can send to your friends and colleagues on May 1, 2020.

