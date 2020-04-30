'International Workers Day' Images To Send To Friends And Colleagues

Quick links:
International Workers Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. International worker day is also referred to as Labour Day, Workers Day or even May Day in some countries. The day celebrates the working class. The day May 1 was chosen to be observed as 'International Workers Day' to commemorate the Haymarket affair in Chicago, which took place in 1886.
International Worker’s Day was first celebrated in the late 19th century when the trade union and labour movements began to take shape. On the occasion of International Workers Day here are some of the images that you can send to your friends and colleagues on May 1, 2020.
A man is not paid for having a head and hands, but for using them. Elbert Hubbard#InternationalWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/yAizHPCej2— Dr Shobha (@DrShobha) May 1, 2017
ALSO READ: NBA Looking To Conclude 2019-20 Season Latest By Labour Day Weekend: Reports
Labour day!! pic.twitter.com/dXSE5heTyb— ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@IgPosting) April 30, 2020
Labour Day tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YCzymQf6qD— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) April 30, 2020
Happy international workers’ day! We still have a world to win #InternationalWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/clYZWf3neo— Pay No Poll Tax! 🚩 (@Simon_P_Hannah) May 1, 2019
ALSO READ: International Dance Day Images To Share With Friends And Family
Do you know the history behind Labour day? pic.twitter.com/OHZOOJFi8J— ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@IgPosting) April 30, 2020
International Workers' Day 2020— GBTAUTO (@GBTAUTO) April 30, 2020
-----------#internationalworkersday #labourday #internationalworkersday2020 #GBT pic.twitter.com/s70adJnJck
Quick quiz: International Workers Day or Workers Day is celebrated since which year? pic.twitter.com/ku4Z82JaGp— ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@IgPosting) April 30, 2020
My warm greetings on #InternationalWorkersDay to all worker friends and their families. I salute them for their dedication and hardwork in building our nation strong and prosperous.#InternationalLabourDay pic.twitter.com/XK3YV45KX6— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 1, 2019
ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day
Property is the fruit of labor, property is desirable, it is a positive good in the world！— info@skylinetex.com (@TextileSkyline) April 30, 2020
Best wishes on International Workers' Day!https://t.co/Q1pBfe4Ok3#InternationalWorkersDay #WorkersDay #laborday pic.twitter.com/QNjVCCHaBM
What's International Worker's Day called in your nation? pic.twitter.com/KTq0oJu3UF— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) April 30, 2020
Workers of the world, unite! We have nothing to lose but our chains!#MayDay#InternationalWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/UtJU7US82V— Hampton Institute (@HamptonThink) May 1, 2019
#MayDay #InternationalWorkersDay #community #COVID19 #helpthedailywageworkers pic.twitter.com/5dCaI0wwZD— mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) April 30, 2020
ALSO READ: World Intellectual Property Day Images To Send For Raising Awareness About This Day