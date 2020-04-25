World Intellectual Property Day Images To Send For Raising Awareness About This Day

World Intellectual Property Day images to send your friends and acquaintances for raising awareness this day amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out pics below

world intellectual property day images

Every year, World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) established this event first in 2000 to raise awareness about how patents, trademarks, copyright, and designs' impact on our daily lives and to celebrate the creativity, and the contribution made by all the creators and innovators across the globe towards the development of societies. 

April 26 was chosen as the date to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day because it coincides with the date when the 'Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization' entered into force in 1970. However, World Intellectual Property Day has been criticized by a lot of activists and scholars, calling it one-sided propaganda. 

Every year, WIPO promotes a general theme and it is up to an individual to decide how they can make the best use of the event to make a splash, or meet their organization’s own public for raising awareness. Furthermore, World Intellectual Property Day 2020's theme is 'Innovate for a Green Future'.

However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it is next to impossible to spread awareness by meeting people in person this year. Therefore, here are a set of images that you can use to send others to raise awareness about World Intellectual Property Day.

World Intellectual Property Day Images

world intellectual property day 2020

World Intellectual Property Day's past themes:

  • 2001: Creating The Future Today
  • 2002: Encouraging Creativity
  • 2003: Make Intellectual Property Your Business
  • 2004: Encouraging Creativity
  • 2005: Think, Imagine, Create
  • 2006: It Starts With An Idea
  • 2007: Encouraging Creativity
  • 2008: Celebrating Innovation And Promoting Respect For Intellectual Property
  • 2009: Green Innovation
  • 2010: Innovation- Linking The World
  • 2011: Designing The Future
  • 2012: Visionary Innovators
  • 2013: Creativity- The Next Generation
  • 2014: Movies- A Global Passion
  • 2015: Get Up, Stand Up. For Music
  • 2016: Digital Creativity: Culture Reimagined
  • 2017: Innovation- Improving Lives
  • 2018: Powering Change: Women In Innovation And Creativity
  • 2019: Reach For Gold: IP And Sports

