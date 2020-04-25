World Intellectual Property Day Images To Send For Raising Awareness About This Day

Every year, World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) established this event first in 2000 to raise awareness about how patents, trademarks, copyright, and designs' impact on our daily lives and to celebrate the creativity, and the contribution made by all the creators and innovators across the globe towards the development of societies.

April 26 was chosen as the date to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day because it coincides with the date when the 'Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization' entered into force in 1970. However, World Intellectual Property Day has been criticized by a lot of activists and scholars, calling it one-sided propaganda.

Every year, WIPO promotes a general theme and it is up to an individual to decide how they can make the best use of the event to make a splash, or meet their organization’s own public for raising awareness. Furthermore, World Intellectual Property Day 2020's theme is 'Innovate for a Green Future'.

However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it is next to impossible to spread awareness by meeting people in person this year. Therefore, here are a set of images that you can use to send others to raise awareness about World Intellectual Property Day.

World Intellectual Property Day Images

World Intellectual Property Day's past themes:

2001: Creating The Future Today

2002: Encouraging Creativity

2003: Make Intellectual Property Your Business

2004: Encouraging Creativity

2005: Think, Imagine, Create

2006: It Starts With An Idea

2007: Encouraging Creativity

2008: Celebrating Innovation And Promoting Respect For Intellectual Property

2009: Green Innovation

2010: Innovation- Linking The World

2011: Designing The Future

2012: Visionary Innovators

2013: Creativity- The Next Generation

2014: Movies- A Global Passion

2015: Get Up, Stand Up. For Music

2016: Digital Creativity: Culture Reimagined

2017: Innovation- Improving Lives

2018: Powering Change: Women In Innovation And Creativity

2019: Reach For Gold: IP And Sports

