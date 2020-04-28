International Dance Day Images To Share With Friends And Family

Quick links:
Since 1982, the world is celebrating International Dance Day on April 29 every year. It was founded by the Dance Committee of ITI, a partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. This day is dedicated to the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810) who was the creator of modern ballet. Since its creation in 1982, the ITI select an outstanding dance personality to write a message on this special day each year. Later, the message is translated into various languages and circulated globally.
The day is a celebration for those who see the value and importance of dance as an art form. To celebrate this day, every year a ceremonial gala event is held by the Executive Council of the International Theatre Institute. Reportedly, the venue for this ceremony changes each year, but the celebrations as a whole can be enjoyed by anybody, anywhere. If you want to celebrate International Dance Day, here are a few images that you can send to your friends, family, and fellow dancers.
ALSO READ: World Veterinary Day Images To Share With Friends And Your Veterinarian
Wednesday, April 29 is International Dance Day! 💃https://t.co/75Gzox7m0u #InternationalDanceDay #DanceTogether #Dance pic.twitter.com/VRWMIcZFZW— Syzygy Dance Project 💃 (@DanceSyzygy) April 27, 2020
ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day
ALSO READ: World Intellectual Property Day Images To Send For Raising Awareness About This Day
ALSO READ: Vinayaka Chaturthi Images That You Can Send To Your Friends & Family