International Dance Day Images To Share With Friends And Family

Since 1982, the world is celebrating International Dance Day on April 29 every year. It was founded by the Dance Committee of ITI, a partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. This day is dedicated to the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810) who was the creator of modern ballet. Since its creation in 1982, the ITI select an outstanding dance personality to write a message on this special day each year. Later, the message is translated into various languages and circulated globally.

The day is a celebration for those who see the value and importance of dance as an art form. To celebrate this day, every year a ceremonial gala event is held by the Executive Council of the International Theatre Institute. Reportedly, the venue for this ceremony changes each year, but the celebrations as a whole can be enjoyed by anybody, anywhere. If you want to celebrate International Dance Day, here are a few images that you can send to your friends, family, and fellow dancers.

ALSO READ: World Veterinary Day Images To Share With Friends And Your Veterinarian

International Dance Day Images

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

ALSO READ: World Intellectual Property Day Images To Send For Raising Awareness About This Day

ALSO READ: Vinayaka Chaturthi Images That You Can Send To Your Friends & Family