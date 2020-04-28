International Dance Day Images To Share With Friends And Family

Festivals

Here are some International Dance Day Images that you can share with your friends and family. International Dance Day 2020 will be celebrated on April 29.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
international dance day images 2020

Since 1982, the world is celebrating International Dance Day on April 29 every year. It was founded by the Dance Committee of ITI, a partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. This day is dedicated to the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810) who was the creator of modern ballet. Since its creation in 1982, the ITI select an outstanding dance personality to write a message on this special day each year. Later, the message is translated into various languages and circulated globally.

The day is a celebration for those who see the value and importance of dance as an art form. To celebrate this day, every year a ceremonial gala event is held by the Executive Council of the International Theatre Institute. Reportedly, the venue for this ceremony changes each year, but the celebrations as a whole can be enjoyed by anybody, anywhere. If you want to celebrate International Dance Day, here are a few images that you can send to your friends, family, and fellow dancers.

ALSO READ: World Veterinary Day Images To Share With Friends And Your Veterinarian

International Dance Day Images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Morris (@katey_watey) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lexi kuykendall (@lexatopia) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariano Zamora González (@nanozamora) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fer H (@oficialferh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ©OUR DAHOD™ (@our_dahod) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atlanta (@atlanta.may) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MiTul ViRaNi (@mitul_virani) on

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

international dance day images 2020 images for international dance day happy international dance day images world dance day 2020

 

international dance day images 2020 images for international dance day happy international dance day images world dance day 2020

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Melissa Hincha-Ownby (@lissaannphotography) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @johngoleman on

ALSO READ: World Intellectual Property Day Images To Send For Raising Awareness About This Day

ALSO READ: Vinayaka Chaturthi Images That You Can Send To Your Friends & Family

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories