Akshaya Tritiya Images To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Here are some of the best Happy Akshaya Tritiya images to send to your loved ones. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on April 26, 2020.

Akshay Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated this year on April 26, 2020. It also marks the harbinger of good luck in the Hindu calendar. A well-known tradition that is associated with Akshaya Tritiya is of buying gold. The days are considered auspicious for buying any new things or performing any ritual activities like new ventures, marriages, etc. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on an auspicious day. Here are some of the Happy Akshaya Tritiya Images to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Right To Alive (@rta.oneindia) on

A post shared by Espacio Vairagya (@espaciovairagya) on

A post shared by ENewz Tamil (@enewztamil) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaje Ayurveda Argentina (@masajeayurvedaargentina) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANS Dhivyam (@ansdhivyam) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shree Durga Jewellers (@shreedurgajewellers) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Melekler ve Mucize Rana Bağbek (@ranabagbek) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayesha Sheeba (Anuradhe) (@ayeshasheeba) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sevgisaygı (@sevgigevezesi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Kataya (@juliakataya_art) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elena Kudina (@elena.kudina) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samsung Irex (@samsung_irex) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CreateCustomWishes 🎉🎁🔝💯🆓 (@createcustomwishes) on

 

