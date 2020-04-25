Akshay Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated this year on April 26, 2020. It also marks the harbinger of good luck in the Hindu calendar. A well-known tradition that is associated with Akshaya Tritiya is of buying gold. The days are considered auspicious for buying any new things or performing any ritual activities like new ventures, marriages, etc. Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on an auspicious day. Here are some of the Happy Akshaya Tritiya Images to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day.

