Is Good Friday A Stock Market Holiday? Here Are The Stock Market Holidays For 2020

Festivals

Is good Friday a stock market holiday? The stock market has its own timings during festival times. Here is a list of all the other stock market holidays 2020.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
is good Friday a stock market holiday

The widespread of the deadly COVID-109 virus has taken its toll on every major functional sector currently. The pandemic has led to a global lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. The stock market seems to be one of the only functional places currently but that too will be closed due to Good Friday. The officials have announced that the stock market will remain closed on April 10, 2020. The officials have also released that in Europe, Easter Monday will also mark a non-functional day for the stock market. The usual trading hours for  New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. But these markets will close around 1.pm during the Easter weekdays. Read more about some other stock market holidays of 2020.

Good Friday and other Stock Market Holidays for 2020

  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year's Day - Closed
  • Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Closed
  • Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday - Closed
  • Thursday, April 9, Maundy Thursday - Open/ Early close (2.p.m.)
  • Friday, April 10, Good Friday - Closed
  • May 22, Friday Before Memorial Day -  Open/ Early close (2.p.m.)
  • Monday, May 25, Memorial Day - Closed
  • Thursday, July 2, Day Before Independence Day - Open/ Early close (2.p.m.)
  • Friday, July 3, Independence Day (Observed) - Closed
  • Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day- Closed
  • Monday, Oct. 12, Columbus Day - Open
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day - Open
  • Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Friday, Nov. 27, Day After Thanksgiving - Open/ Early close (2.p.m.)
  • Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve - Open/ Early close (2.p.m.)
  • Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day - Closed
  • Thursday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve - Open/ Early close (2.p.m.)
  • Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, New Year's Day - Closed

First Published:
