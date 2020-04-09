Is Good Friday A Stock Market Holiday? Here Are The Stock Market Holidays For 2020

The widespread of the deadly COVID-109 virus has taken its toll on every major functional sector currently. The pandemic has led to a global lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. The stock market seems to be one of the only functional places currently but that too will be closed due to Good Friday. The officials have announced that the stock market will remain closed on April 10, 2020. The officials have also released that in Europe, Easter Monday will also mark a non-functional day for the stock market. The usual trading hours for New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. But these markets will close around 1.pm during the Easter weekdays. Read more about some other stock market holidays of 2020.
