Lohri is a popular Punjabi folk festival that is celebrated every year in India. The festival is majorly celebrated by the Punjabi community settled all over the globe, however many other communities also observe this folk festival. The traditional festival marks the end of winter and is observed a night before the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti. Lohri usually falls in the month of Paush according to the Hindu calendar meanwhile according to the English calendar, Lohri falls on January 13 every year. Lohri 2021 falls on a Wednesday this year. Here is a list of Lohri 2021 quotes, statuses, poems to share with your friends and family on this auspicious occasion.

Lohri Quotes

This Lohri, I hope your life is filled with happiness, love and joy. Here's wishing you and your family a very happy Lohri!

May this Lohri be delightful and auspicious for you! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

May this Lohri fulfil all your desires and make all your dreams come true. Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

Sending love and warm hugs to you and your family this Lohri!

Before you get a reward, you must put in labour. You sow before you harvest. May this Lohri bring joy, happiness and prosperity in your life!

In glowing bonfire of Lohri, may all your dreams come true. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

Lohri status

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm that will bring ultimate prosperity to you. Happy Lohri.

Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali, and popcorn with all and spread happiness. Happy Lohri!

Sardi ki thartharahat mein,moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Let's organise a small bonfire to celebrate the warmth of this beautiful festival and make this a memorable night to remember. Happy Lohri!

May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri!

In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri 2021!

Lohri poems

Lord of the lotus, lord of the harvest,

Bright and munificent lord of the morn!

Thine is the bounty that prospered our sowing,

Thine is the bounty that nurtured our corn.

We bring thee our songs and our garlands for tribute,

The gold of our fields and the gold of our fruit;

O giver of mellowing radiance, we hail thee,

We praise thee, O Surya, with cymbal and flute.

Yaad rakhea kro dil vich saadi..

Bhave rakhea kro thori sohneyo….

Asi tohade nalo pehla wish karni,…

Sadde walon happy lohri sohneyo

Pher aa Gayi Bhangre d vari..

Lohri Manaun d karo Taiyari…

Agg de kol saare aao…

Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gao…Lodi ki vadhaiyaan !

