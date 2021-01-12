Quick links:
Lohri is a popular Punjabi folk festival that is celebrated every year in India. The festival is majorly celebrated by the Punjabi community settled all over the globe, however many other communities also observe this folk festival. The traditional festival marks the end of winter and is observed a night before the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti. Lohri usually falls in the month of Paush according to the Hindu calendar meanwhile according to the English calendar, Lohri falls on January 13 every year. Lohri 2021 falls on a Wednesday this year. Here is a list of Lohri 2021 quotes, statuses, poems to share with your friends and family on this auspicious occasion.
ALSO READ| JEE Advanced 2021 Date Out: 75% Eligibility Criteria Scrapped, IIT-KGP To Conduct Exam
ALSO READ| GATE 2021 Admit Card Download Link Out Now; Check GATE 2021 Exam Date & Shift Timings
Lord of the lotus, lord of the harvest,
Bright and munificent lord of the morn!
Thine is the bounty that prospered our sowing,
Thine is the bounty that nurtured our corn.
We bring thee our songs and our garlands for tribute,
The gold of our fields and the gold of our fruit;
O giver of mellowing radiance, we hail thee,
We praise thee, O Surya, with cymbal and flute.
Yaad rakhea kro dil vich saadi..
Bhave rakhea kro thori sohneyo….
Asi tohade nalo pehla wish karni,…
Sadde walon happy lohri sohneyo
Pher aa Gayi Bhangre d vari..
Lohri Manaun d karo Taiyari…
Agg de kol saare aao…
Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gao…Lodi ki vadhaiyaan !
ALSO READ| BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: OFSS 2nd Merit List Released Today On 'ofssbihar.in'
ALSO READ| BSEB Postpones Last Date To Download Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021