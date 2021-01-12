National Youth Day 2021 Images, Wishes To Share With Friends & Family On January 12

National Youth Day is observed on January 12 every year in India. Since 1985, the Government of India had declared January 12 as the National Youth Day. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, whose aspiration was to motivate the youth of the country and to promote rational thinking in them so that the youth of the country. The day is since then observed on his birth anniversary to honour his vision and theories. Here are some National Youth Day 2021 wishes and images to share with your friends on January 12th, 2021.

National Youth Day 2021 Images

In-story Image credits: Shutterstock

National Youth Day wishes

“To the heroes of tomorrow, to the energies that will define the future…. Wishing a very warm and Happy National Youth Day to you.”

“The future of a nation depends upon the youth of the country….. Best wishes on National Youth Day to the young brains and minds of our nation.”

“It is your energy, your thought and your karma that will define the tomorrow….. May you shine bright…. Happy National Youth Day!!!”

“The best resource that a nation can have to grow is YOUTH….. Cheers to the young energies and young minds on National Youth Day!!”

“National Youth Day reminds us that we must always value the young energy of the country because they will make the future.”

“If you are young then you have everything in your favour, so make the best use of the time…. Best wishes on National Youth Day!!!”

“Youth must always be empowered with freedom but along with a sense of responsibility….. Have a Happy National Youth Day.”

“The nation which has a young population is certainly the most resourceful nation…. Wishing a very Happy National Youth Day to all the young brains!!!”

“Make the best of your youth days because they are never going to come back…. Enjoy this time but also be responsible and hard-working.”

National Youth Day objectives

National Youth Day is also called as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti as it marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The main objective of the day is to promote rational thinking among the youth of the country, who are believed to be the future of the nation.

Many local clubs, colleges, and schools in the localities all over India organize competitions and events in the intentions of making the youth of the country aware and active in all sectors of life.

Many people donate blood on this day as an annual event.

