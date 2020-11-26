Is Stock Market Open On Black Friday Holiday? See Details Here

Thanksgiving 2020 is being celebrated all over the US on November 26, 2020. It will be followed by Black Friday on November 27. This year the festive season is going to be different than previous years because of the pandemic and rising cases of COVID-19. Ahead of Black Friday 2020, a lot of people have been wondering about the lack of Friday holiday and which industries are closed during this period. Several people have been wondering is the stock market open on Black Friday? For all the people who are thinking about the stock market on Black Friday, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is stock market open on Black Friday?

According to a report by USA Today, the USA stock markets on Black Friday will be closing early. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close at 1 PM according to ET on Black Friday i.e. on November 27, 2020. The US stock markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Thanksgiving day. For the people who want to know about the Stock market on Black Friday and the Black Friday holiday, the stock markets will remain open but will be closed earlier than usual. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has recommended that bond markets close Thanksgiving and halt trading at 2 PM on Black Friday. The foreign and currency markets are scheduled to be open on the holiday. The US commodity markets such as for gold and oil futures will also remain open.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are one of the most important holidays on the Holidays list 2020. In an interesting turn of events, Walmart had recently announced that they will not open their stores on Thanksgiving 2020. This is happening for the first time since the late 1980s because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other chains like Target, Best Buy have also followed the footsteps this year and kept their stores closed. Restaurant chains like Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Denny’s are among the stores which are open today on Thanksgiving day. The stores will either be open on partial hours or will be available in some capacity. Stores like Chick-fil-A will be closed on the holiday.

