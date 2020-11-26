Black Friday Deals And Sales On Printers: Here's A List Of Best Deals Here

Black Friday deals are making all the buyers go crazy with their incredible lost of products on sale. Many buyers are quite intrigued by the recent sale of branded Printers. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Black Friday Deals on Printers. If you have been wondering about the Black Friday Sales, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.
Black Friday Deals on Printers
Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3720 Wireless InkJet
- Original Price - $149.99
- Black Friday Sale Price - $129.99 Sale (Save $20) (Sale From Office Depot)
- Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
- Max Print Resolution - 4800 x 2400 dpi
- Max Print Size - 8.5 x 47.2"
- Print Speed - 20 ppm Black / 10 ppm Color
- Optical Scan Resolution: 1200 dpi
- Flatbed Scan Area - 8.5 x 11.7"
- Duplex Printing; Wi-Fi Direct
- 250-Sheet Paper Tray & 35-Sheet ADF
- 2.7" Color Touchscreen; Front USB Port
- USB 2.0, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with NFC
HP DeskJet 2724 Wireless Inkjet
- Original Price - $79.99
- Black Friday Sale Price - $69.99 Sale (Save $10) (Sale From Office Depot)
- Memory - 86 MB
- Maximum Memory - 512 MB DDR1; 160 MB flash
- Mobile printing services - HP Smart app; Apple AirPrint™; Mopria™-certified
- Maximum dimensions (W x D x H, metric) - 425 x 546 x 250 mm (Output Extension fully out)
- Weight (metric) - 3.42 kg
- Scan technology - Contact Image Sensor (CIS)
- Scan resolution, hardware - Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
- Levels of grayscale - 256
- Bit depth - 24-bit
- Maximum flatbed scan size (metric) - 216 x 297 mm
- Twain version - Version 2.1
- Ports - 1 Hi-Speed USB 2.0
- Wireless capability - Yes, built-in Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n
Canon imageCLASS MF113w Wireless Laser
- Original Price - $179.99
- Black Friday Sale Price - $89.99 Sale (Save $90) (Sale From Office Depot)
- Printing Method - Monochrome Laser Beam Printing
- A4 - 22ppm
- Letter - 23ppm
- Print Resolution - 600 x 400dpi, 600 x 600dpi
- Print Quality with Image Refinement Technology - 2 400 (equivalent) × 600dpi
- Copy Resolution - 600 x 600dpi
- Maximum Number of Copies - 999 copies
- Copy Features - Collate, 2 on 1, 4 on 1, ID Card Copy
- Optical - Platen glass: up to 600 x 600dpi
- Driver Enhanced - 9 600 x 9 600 dpi
- Scan Type - Colour Contact Image Sensor
Canon TS3322 Wireless All In One Printer
- Original Price - $44
- Black Friday Sale Price - $19.00 Sale (Sale From Walmart)
- Is Energy Star-Certified - Y
- manufacturer_part_number - ts3322
- Assembled Product Weight - 8.5 lbs
- Model - TS3322
- Brand - Canon
- Features - Document Scanning
- Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) - 12.50 x 17.20 x 5.80 Inches
- PIXMA TS3320 only needs 2 fine cratridges
- Built-in Wi-Fi
- 1.5" Segment LCD Screen
- 5.0" x 5.0" Square Photos right from the smartphone.
- Mopria Print Service and Airprint available for Android and iOS smartphones.
All images ~ Shutterstock
