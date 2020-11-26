Black Friday Deals And Sales On Printers: Here's A List Of Best Deals Here

Black Friday deals are making all the buyers go crazy with their incredible lost of products on sale. Many buyers are quite intrigued by the recent sale of branded Printers. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Black Friday Deals on Printers. If you have been wondering about the Black Friday Sales, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Black Friday Deals on Printers

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3720 Wireless InkJet

Original Price - $149.99

Black Friday Sale Price - $129.99 Sale (Save $20) (Sale From Office Depot)

Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Max Print Resolution - 4800 x 2400 dpi

Max Print Size - 8.5 x 47.2"

Print Speed - 20 ppm Black / 10 ppm Color

Optical Scan Resolution: 1200 dpi

Flatbed Scan Area - 8.5 x 11.7"

Duplex Printing; Wi-Fi Direct

250-Sheet Paper Tray & 35-Sheet ADF

2.7" Color Touchscreen; Front USB Port

USB 2.0, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi with NFC

HP DeskJet 2724 Wireless Inkjet

Original Price - $79.99

Black Friday Sale Price - $69.99 Sale (Save $10) (Sale From Office Depot)

Memory - 86 MB

Maximum Memory - 512 MB DDR1; 160 MB flash

Mobile printing services - HP Smart app; Apple AirPrint™; Mopria™-certified

Maximum dimensions (W x D x H, metric) - 425 x 546 x 250 mm (Output Extension fully out)

Weight (metric) - 3.42 kg

Scan technology - Contact Image Sensor (CIS)

Scan resolution, hardware - Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Levels of grayscale - 256

Bit depth - 24-bit

Maximum flatbed scan size (metric) - 216 x 297 mm

Twain version - Version 2.1

Ports - 1 Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Wireless capability - Yes, built-in Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n

Canon imageCLASS MF113w Wireless Laser

Original Price - $179.99

Black Friday Sale Price - $89.99 Sale (Save $90) (Sale From Office Depot)

Printing Method - Monochrome Laser Beam Printing

A4 - 22ppm

Letter - 23ppm

Print Resolution - 600 x 400dpi, 600 x 600dpi

Print Quality with Image Refinement Technology - 2 400 (equivalent) × 600dpi

Copy Resolution - 600 x 600dpi

Maximum Number of Copies - 999 copies

Copy Features - Collate, 2 on 1, 4 on 1, ID Card Copy

Optical - Platen glass: up to 600 x 600dpi

Driver Enhanced - 9 600 x 9 600 dpi

Scan Type - Colour Contact Image Sensor

Canon TS3322 Wireless All In One Printer

Original Price - $44

Black Friday Sale Price - $19.00 Sale (Sale From Walmart)

Is Energy Star-Certified - Y

manufacturer_part_number - ts3322

Assembled Product Weight - 8.5 lbs

Model - TS3322

Brand - Canon

Features - Document Scanning

Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) - 12.50 x 17.20 x 5.80 Inches

PIXMA TS3320 only needs 2 fine cratridges

Built-in Wi-Fi

1.5" Segment LCD Screen

5.0" x 5.0" Square Photos right from the smartphone.

Mopria Print Service and Airprint available for Android and iOS smartphones.

