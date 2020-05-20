Jamat Ul Vida Status 2020 That You Can Upload On Your Social Media Handles

As per the Islamic calendar, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan is celebrated as Jumat-ul-Vida. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is Ramzan or Ramadan. According to Islamic beliefs, the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramzan.

'Jumu'atul Wida,' when translated into English, means the Friday of farewell. It's observed on the last Friday before Eid-al-Fitr in the month of Ramadan. It also indicates good wishes and blessings of the Holy Quran. According to reports, Jumat ul Vida will be observed from the evening of 21 May till the evening of Friday, 22 May.

On this day, many people wish their near and dear ones a 'Jumu'atul Wida. Here’s taking a look at a few 'Jumu'atul Wida status that you can upload on various social media handles.

"May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings! Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak..."

"It's more than just a Jamat Ul-Vida wishes, more than a message too. For it comes with warm and loving thoughts, because it’s meant for you. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak..."

"Jamat UL-Vida 2020 Mubarak Ho..!!"

(Image courtesy: Worldwide Vastu, Pinterest)

"Ramadan, I wish you could stay forever. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak."

"The petition is an astonishing trade we hand over our stresses to Allah he hands over peace to us."

“The best person is the one who benefits all human beings.” â€• Prophet Muhammad"

“Nobody has eaten better food than that won by his own labour.” â€• Prophet Muhammad"

"As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak."

"Friday is the balance of the week, Ramadan is the balance of the year and Hajj is the balance of life."

“That the best day that the sun rises upon is the day of Jummah (Friday) – Prophet Muhammad"

Also read | Hanuman Jayanti Wishes In Telugu To Share With Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion

"The day when angels are standing at the doors of Masjid to record who comes first for prayers, O blessed soul will you let them record their name."

"It is from the sunnah to wear the best of one’s clothes on the day of Jumat Ul Vida"

"Be sincere! Allah knows what’s in the heart."

Also read | International Museum Day Wishes To Make This Day Happy And Artistic

"Ramadan is about to end soon. Today we pray to see it again next year. I hope all our prayers, fasts and good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray that all our sins are forgiven. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak to you and your entire family.”

"Ya Allah, we have committed countless sins, But your mercy is limitless. Please Forgive Us, You are the greatest forgiver, You love to forgive. Please Forgive all of us for our sins in the past, present and the future."

“Ramadan, I wish you could stay forever, so we Muslims will be at our best of Iman. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak to you and to your family.”

Also read | Masik Shivaratri Wishes To Send To Your Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

Also read | Apara Ekadashi Wishes To Share With Your Family And Friends To Wish Them Prosperity