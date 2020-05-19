Masik Shivaratri Wishes To Send To Your Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

Shivratri is a great Hindu festival of the merging of Shiva and Shakti. The devotional festival is observed by worshipping Mahadev, fasting, chanting mantras, and practicing meditation. As per religious beliefs, all wishes and impossible and difficult tasks are fulfilled on Masik Shivratri by observing the fast and worshipping Shiva-Parvati on this propitious occasion. Believers of Lord Shiva also observe Shiva Puja at midnight. Check out Masik Shivaratri wishes to send your family and friends.

Masik Shivaratri Wishes -

This Masik Shivaratri, worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings for a delightful life.

Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Masik Shivaratri 2020!

Let’s spend the night of Shivaratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his spiritual graces!

On the propitious occasion of Masik Shivaratri, here's hoping that Lord Shiva showers you with his finest blessings.

On this Masik Shivratri may Shivji shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness and peace upon each of your family members and friends. Wishing you all a very Happy Masik Shivaratri!

May this morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate this day with full devotion. Happy Masik Shivratri to you!

May the divine glory remind you of your abilities, and help you in achieving success. Happy Masik Shivaratri 2020 to you!

May Lord Shiva answer all yours and his blessings may always be with you. Happy Masik Shivaratri 2020 to you and your family!

May lord shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. May you be encompassed with his eternal love and strength. Happy Masik Shivaratri 2020!

Discover your hidden potential and your inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

When you utter the name of God with utmost devotion, you get virtually conveyed to another world, where there is peace. Har Har Mahadev.

May God bless you with good health and successful life on this auspicious occasion of Masik Shivratri. Happy Shivaratri 2020!

May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his best bounties on this Maha Shivaratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivaratri 2020!

Lord Shiva fills into us his divine blessings and gives us solidarity to move forward with truth, purity, and divinity. A happy Maha Shivaratri to all. Har Har Mahadev!

May Lord Shiva guide you all your life! Sending you my best wishes this Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is a day when you awaken your inner consciousness to discover the purpose of your being. Feel the presence of the Supreme Power within and without.

Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivaratri

May Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity. Om Namah Shivay!

Wishing you a very happy Maha Shivaratri! May the God grant all your wishes and bless you, with everlasting happiness!

