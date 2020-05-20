Jamat Ul Vida Wishes That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends On This Occasion

Jamat ul Vida 2020 in India will begin in the evening of Thursday, May 21, and ends in the evening of Friday, May 22 (dates may vary). On this day the people from the Muslim community will be seen in great enthusiasm and devotion. Jamat ul Vida is the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan and happens before the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid will be celebrated on May 23, 2020. During Jamat ul Vida people gather in the mosques and offer prayers to the almighty God. Jamat ul Vida is an extremely auspicious day to recite the Quran. This year people will not be able to go out and wish their family and friends on Jamat ul Vida due to the ongoing pandemic.

So here are some Jamat ul Vida wishes that you can send to your family and friends on the occasion. look at Jamat ul Vida wishes here.

Jamat ul Vida wishes

“Wishing you & your family health, wealth and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and the future.” "Allah created Adam on Friday and he was also granted entry into heaven on this day." "Waqt hai dua ka khuda se main dua karu, maangu kya khuda se aur main, diya jo khuda ne shukrana uska ada karu happy jamat ul vida!"

"Ya Allah our sins are so many but your mercy is limitless please forgive us you are the greatest forgiver you love to forgive please forgive me, my parents, my family and the whole Muslim Ummah past & present" “Ramadan, I wish you could stay forever, so we Muslims will be at our best of Iman. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak to you and to your family.” "Ramadan, I wish you could stay forever, So we Muslims will be at our best of Iman. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak." "Waqt Hai Dua Ka Khuda Se Main Dua Karu Maangu Kya Khuda Se Aur Main Diya Jo Khuda Ne Shukrana Uska Ada Karu Happy Jamat Ul Vida!" "Ya Allah we have committed countless sins, But your mercy is limitless. Please Forgive Us, You are the greatest forgiver You love to forgive Please Forgive all of us for our sins in the past, present and the future.”

"Ramadan is about to end soon. Today we pray to see it again next year. I hope all our prayers, fasts and good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray that all our sins are forgiven. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak to you and your entire family." "Alwida Alwida Mah-e-Ramzan Ya Allah Hum Ne Jo Rozay Rakhay, Jo Ebadatain Ki Aur Jo Namazain Parhin, Ya Allah Qabool Karna. Aur Jo Hum Se Galatiyan Huen, Ya Allah Unhe Darguzar Kar Dena, Aur Hum Sab Ko Mauf Kar Dena, Hum Sab Ki Qayamat Ke Din Maghfirat Farmana!!Ameen." "Is Eid Par Woh Mere Saath Nahi Magar Wo Uski Yadain Us Ki Batain Sab Mujhe Yaad Hai Us Ne Mujhe Yaad Kiya Hoga Phir Mere Khialon Mein Khooye Huey Tasawur Ke Kisi Lamhe Mein Dheeray Se Kaha Hoga Eid Mubarak!!" "Tofe me ye deye ja raha hai eid sab ko al vida mah e ramazan" "all wida alwida mah e ramzan ya allah hum ne jo rozay rakhay, jo ebadatain ki aur jo namazain parhin …ya allah"

