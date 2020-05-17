World AIDS Vaccine Day Wishes To Send To Friends & Families

Word AIDS Vaccine Day, also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, is observed on May 18 every year. HIV vaccine promoters mark the day by promoting the continued urgent need for a vaccine to prevent Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). This day is observed to acknowledge and thank thousands of health professionals, volunteers, community members, supporters and scientists who are working together to find a safe and effective AIDS vaccine. The first World AIDS Vaccine Day was observed on May 18, 1998. Check messages that you can send on this day.

Also Read | Happy International Day Of Families 2020: Wishes For Your Near And Dear Ones

World AIDS Vaccine Day messages

Thanking you for your hard work, the whole world wishes you a very. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Here’s to encouraging and supporting you in your work to develop the vaccine. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Developing a vaccine to combat AIDS is not an easy task. We thank you for your efforts. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

You work tirelessly for the benefit of mankind. We love you and wish you a very Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

As we approach the eighteenth of May, let us take an oath to spread awareness and educate people about it. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

The whole world is grateful to have you working for them. We love you. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

On this World Aids Vaccine Day, let us remember those heroes who have dedicated their lives for the cause. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

While the world may not always know who you are, we still know that there are a group of heroes working day and night to find a solution to end the epidemic. Cheers to you all and wish you a very Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

You work tirelessly for the benefit of mankind. We love you and wish you a very Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Thank you for trying to develop vaccines to end AIDS. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Also Read | World Red Cross Day Wishes That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

We have all heard about HIV and we have all heard about AIDS. This eighteenth of May let us spare a moment to think of those working for mankind to develop a virus to combat HIV and wish them a Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

The world is lucky to have you. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

You heroes are doing an amazing job and the world is proud of you. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

The eighteenth of May shows how much faith the whole world has in you. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

The human race is waiting for your success. We believe in you. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

This day reminds of the superheroes who are fighting to raise awareness about AIDS and working relentlessly to develop a vaccine to combat HIV. We thank you and wish you all a Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

You are the true heroes and your perseverance and hard work inspire us. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

The whole world is grateful to have you working for them. We love you. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

There are millions of people out there who are waiting for the miracle and you are the only people who can give it to them. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

You teach us not to lose hope and work until success is achieved. Thanking you and wishing you a very Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Also Read | International Nurses Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

This eighteenth of May let us show love and support to the heroes who are dedicating their lives to help the human race. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Let us celebrate this day in honour of those people out there who are working so hard to create a vaccine that could fight the HIV virus and eradicate AIDS. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

The path is coarse and the journey is difficult but the destination will be worth all the hard work. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

You started your journey two decades ago and with each day gone, you are closer to your goal. You have our love and support and we wish you a very Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

If it were not for you, people would still be uneducated about this deadly virus. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

We have all heard about HIV and we have all heard about AIDS. This eighteenth of May let us spare a moment to think of those working for mankind to develop a virus to combat HIV and wish them a Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

It is not a piece of cake to develop a vaccine to combat the disease that has taken away so many lives. We all are grateful to you and wish you a very Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Developing a vaccine to combat AIDS is not an easy task. We thank you for your efforts. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Let us educate the society about HIV and try to stop stigmatizing the disease because awareness can save lives. Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

We take this opportunity to thank you for dedicating your lives to this noble cause. May the Almighty bless you and help you reach your goal faster! Happy World Aids Vaccine Day!

Also Read | 'World Migratory Bird Day' Quotes, Messages And Wishes You Can Forward On This Special Day