Kaanum Pongal 2021: Know All About The Day 4 Of Pongal Festivities

Pongal is a four-day festival in Tamil Nadu that falls in the Thai month of the Tamil calendar. Pongal is celebrated as the harvest festival, which marks the end of Margazhi month. It is considered as a thanksgiving ritual for the harvest of the year. This year the Pongal festival is being celebrated between 13th January 2020-16th January 2020. Since Pongal is a four-day festival and each day is known with a specific name, many are curious about what is Kaanum's meaning after all? Read on to know more about Kaanum Pongal 2021.

What is Kaanum meaning?

Kaanum Pongal is observed as the fourth and the final day of the Pongal festivities. The word Kaanum means' to visit' So on this day friends and family often visit each other. As reported by astroulagam website, the word Kaanum refers to 'viewing and seeing'. Every year, people go to touristy places and have family time. So, Kaanum Pongal significance is to meet our near and dear ones and have a family gathering.

Kaanum Pongal History

As reported by to pongalfestival website, Kaanum Pongal is also celebrated as the Thiruvalluvar Day. This is observed as a remembrance to the historic Tamil writer, poet and philosopher named Thiruvalluvar. He was famous for his book named Thirukural. As reported by astroulagam website, Kaanum Pongal and Kanni Pongal both fall on the same day, however the method of celebrating each occasion is different.

Where Kaanum Pongal refers to a family gathering, Kanni Pongal on the other hand is celebrated for fertility. In rural parts of Tamil Nadu, farmers pray to 7 virgin goddesses, also referred to as Saptha Kannimaar. This is done so as to gain blessings for their agricultural land. Thus unmarried girls are then honoured as Saptha Kannimaar on this day, where they are presented with clothes and jewellery too. They would be treated with all the luxuries on this day. meanwhile, some young maidens also pray on this day to have holy matrimony in future. While Pongal is celebrated as the harvest festival, the four days of the Pongal have specific purpose.

