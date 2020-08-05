Kajari Teej 2020, History, Meaning, Significance, And Rituals

There are 3 main Teej festivals that are celebrated in India. The first one is called Hariyali Teej also known as the Chhoti Teej, the second one is the Kajari Teej also known as the Badi Teej and lastly, we have the Hartalika Teej. Here is everything you need to know about the Kajari Teej festival:

Kajari Teej 2020:

Kajari Teej tithi:

Kajari Teej 2020 falls on August 6. However, the tithi commences at 10:50 p.m. on August 5 and comes to an end at 12:14 a.m. on August 7. This day generally falls on the 3rd day of the Bhadrapada month according to the Hindu calendar. Further, the dark fortnight, also known as the Krishna Paksha, generally falls on the 3rd day of the Bhadrapada month.

Kajari Teej Meaning:

Are you wondering, “What is the Kajari Teej meaning”? The word Kajari comes from a folk tradition which describes the sweet pain experienced by a woman. This pain is experienced when a woman is separated from her husband. Hence it is called ‘Kajari’.

Kajari Teej Significance:

On the occasion of Kajari Teej women pray for the well-being of their husbands. Women also seek blessings for a happy married life. Women perform several rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. One of the most popular rituals involves keeping a ‘vrat’ or fast.

This is also an occasion for women to get decked up in their best attire. Further, several women also apply ‘Mehendi’ or ‘henna’ during Kajari Teej. Here are some other rituals that are observed on Kajari Teej.

Kajari Teej rituals:

Sprinkling water, ‘sindoor’ and rice is offered to Goddess Parvati.

Cows are worshipped on this occasion. Several people feed wheat flour to cows since they are considered sacred.

Women indulge in singing and dancing. Folk songs are generally played on this occasion.

Kajari Teej history:

Here is an insight into the history of Kajari Teej. According to mythological sources, Goddess Parvati wished to marry Lord Shiva. However, Lord Shiva asked her to prove her devotion. She hence observed penance for 108 years. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were bound in a divine union on the 3rd day of the Bhadrapada month. This day hence came to be known as the Kajari Teej.

Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Kajari Teej 2020.

