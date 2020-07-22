Hariyali Teej Images That You Can Share On Your Social Media To Wish Friends & Family, See

Every year Hariyali Teej is widely celebrated in India especially by women and girls. It is also known as Hartalika Teej or Sindhara Teej or Chhoti Teej or Shravana Teej. Hariyali Teej is one of the three teej days that are celebrated in India and they do this to celebrate the coming of the monsoon season. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women observe fast on this day and they also worship Lord Shiva. This year Teej will be celebrated on July 23 and here are some wishes that you can send to your friends and family.

Hariyali Teej images

"Hats off to all the women who starve themselves for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. Happy Teej!"

"May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

"Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

"May you be blessed with happiness this Teej. Wish you and your family a very happy Hariyali Teej!"

"May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!"

"May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

"May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!"

"May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes and you get great, powerful and loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej!"

"May God Shiva and Goddess Parvati hear your prayers and bless your marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!"

"If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!"

"Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!"

"I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!"

