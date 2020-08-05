Kajari Teej Images, Wishes, Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones

Kajari Teej, popularly known as Badi Teej, is a popular festival celebrated all over India. Kajari Teej 2020 is going to be celebrated on August 6, 2020. It is a Hindu festival that is celebrated primarily in North Indian states of India like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. This year, Kajari Teej is going to begin at 10:50 PM on August 05, 2020, and will end at 12:14 AM on August 07, 2020. Read more to know about Kajari Teej.

Kajari Teej

On the day of Kajari Teej, the women usually fast for the entire day and worship Lord Shiva as well as Lord Parvati. They also carry out a traditional puja and it is also said that these traditions are done for the wellbeing of the husband. There are a total of three Teej including Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. A number of people use images and wishes to share with their family members on this auspicious occasion. Here are some Kajari Teej images to share with your friends and family members.

Happy Kajari Teej Images

Kajari Teej wishes

Teej Ka Vrat Hai Bahut Hi Madhur Pyaar Ka Dil Ki Shraddha Or Sachey Vishvaas Ka Bichhiyaa Pairon Mein Ho Maathe Par Bindiya Har Janam Mein Milan Ho Hamara Piya Happy Kajari Teej

Sawan ka mahina Pawan kare shor Jiya ra jhume aise Jese man ma nache mor.. Happy Kajari Teej

Sawan jaldi aayo re, Maharo dil dhadka jaaye, Saawan jaldi aayo re. Kajari Teej Ki Hardik Badhai.

Sawan laya hai Teej ka tayohar Bula rahi hai aapko Khushiyon ki bahaar Happy Kajari Teej

Teej Ka Tyohaar Hai Umango or harsho o ulaash Ka Tyohaar Phool Khile Hai Baaghon Mein Rangeein ban bankar Barish Ki Hai ghanghor barashti Fuhaar Dil Se Aap Sab Ko Ho Mubarak Pyara Ye Teej Ka Tyohaar! Happy Kajari Teej.

Maa Parvathi app pur apni krupa humesha banaye rahkhee. Apko Teej ki Shubh Kamnaye

Chandan ki khusbu, badalon ki fuhar, aap sabhi ko mubarak ho teej ka tyohar.

Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Hats off to all the women who starve themselves for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Heartiest wishes to the women folk. Happy Teej!

