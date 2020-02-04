Kala Ghoda Festival Timings For February 5: Theater, Stand Up Comedy & Dance

The Kala Ghoda Association was formed with the aim of maintaining and preserving the heritage and art district of South Mumbai with the help of various art galleries, patrons, and concerned citizens with the object of maintaining and preserving the heritage and art district of South Mumbai. This year, the Kala Ghoda Festival will be put up from February 1st till February 9th, 2020. Here are the Kala Ghoda festival timings and Kala Ghoda festival schedule for February 5th, 2020.

Read | Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Best Restaurants To Visit After A Tiring Day At The Event

Kala Ghoda festival timings: Theatre

Play Venue Time Description Chaar Kahaniyan (Hindustani/English) Presented by Black Shirts [1 hr 5 mins] Horniman Circle Gardens 7:30 pm - 8:35 pm “Chaar Kahaniya” is a collage of short stories of four eminent & celebrated Indian writers namely Mohan Rakesh, Sadat Hasan Manto, Bhagwati Charan Verma & R.K.Narayan. Packed with inherent humour, these stories are an observation on the society, highlighting the good, the bad, the ugly and the ridiculous. Sundari (Marathi) Presented by eNatyaShodh [1 hr] NGMA 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm Sundari is a play based on lost love. When only one of the 680 candles is left, as the last memory of his wife. Keshav falls in a dilemma whether to burn it on his anniversary or not. Locomotion (Marathi) Presented by Astitva [2 hrs 5 mins] NGMA 7:00 pm - 9:05 pm Locomotion is a tale of a family living in different layers of reality trying to break barriers of space and time. Their ability to move, travel and reach places. Will it be possible for them to achieve what they seek?

Kala Ghoda festival timings: Standup comedy

S.No Name 1 Saurav Mehta (Host) 2 Deep Chhabria 3 Sumedh Natu 4 Siddharth Dudeja 5 Mikhail Almeida 6 Pratyasha Patgiri 7 Trupti Khamkar 8 Supriya Joshi 9 Shreeja Chaturvedi

Kala Ghoda festival timings: Dance

Dance Venue Time Manipuri & Kathak by NCPA Nritya Parichay Cross Maidan 5:00 pm - 5:20 pm Radha Krishna Ki Anokhi Hori by Rashmi Mishra & troupe Cross Maidan 5:30 pm - 6:00 pm Rang by Sree Dance Productions Cross Maidan 6:10 pm - 6:40 pm Mohiniattam by Ramya Varma Jagdish & disciples Cross Maidan 6:50 pm - 7:20 pm Dvaita Advaita by Shivangee Vikram Cross Maidan 7:30 pm - 8:00 pm Tosh Thoughts by Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles Cross Maidan 8:10 pm - 8:25 pm Odissi by Jhelum Paranjape & Smitalay Cross Maidan 8:35 pm - 9:10 pm Kathak by Jayantimala Mishra & Rishika Mishra Cross Maidan 9:20 pm - 9:50 pm

Read | Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: How To Reach Kala Ghoda From Churchgate In Mumbai?

Read | Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Why Is The Festival Called Kala Ghoda?

Image credits: Shutterstock