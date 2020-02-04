Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Best Restaurants To Visit After A Tiring Day At The Event

It’s the time of the year when the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai gears for the most-awaited annual arts and culture event ‘The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.’ The art festival is a complete package of food stalls, music, dance, and theatre shows, heritage walks, workshops, and handicraft stalls. The festival began from February 1, 2020, and concludes on February 9, 2020.

While you have marked the calendar for the events and workshops to attend, here is a quick guide to eating around Kala Ghoda festival. In case, the food stalls at the art festival don’t interest you, here’s a quick guide to the restaurants in the area while you enjoy the festival.

145 Kala Ghoda

This place offers a wide range of fusion dishes to choose from. The creatively crafted menu. Named after its address, 145 Kala Ghoda serves Indian dishes with Western sensibilities. The ambience is cool and the seating arrangement is comfortable.

Address: 145, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Meal for two: Rs 1000

The pantry

The French Cafe serves some amazing breakfast menu. Head there early morning or after a long heritage walk and grab the yummiest scrambled eggs.

Address: Yeshwant Chambers, Military Square Lane, Near Trishna, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Meal for two: Rs 1,400

Mamagoto

The literal translation of ‘Mamagato’ is ‘to play with food’ meaning a Japanese social experiment that uses senses to understand the shapes and taste of food. Staying true to the idea the restaurant makes Asian eating fun by offering different flavours of Asian cuisines in a quirky ambience.

Address: Surya Mahal, Burjarji Bharucha Marg, Kalaghoda Fort

Meal for two: Rs 1,500

Burma Burma

Traditional Burmese cuisine presented in a modern-rustic setting with unique decor & a tea bar. Known for its authentic Chinese cuisine. This place will never let you sad as it has many things to offer.

Address: Kothari House, Allana Centre Lane, opposite Mumbai University, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Meal for two: Rs 1,600

Britannia

Famous locale serving classic Parsi cuisine in a vintage, colonial atmosphere. The place is known for its berry pulav, and Sali boti. These dishes will make you crave for more.

Address: Wakefield House, 16, 11, Sport Rd, opp. New Custom House, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400038

Meal for two: Rs 1,000

