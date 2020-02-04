Kala Ghoda Festival 2020: Best Restaurants To Visit After A Tiring Day At The Event

It’s the time of the year when the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai gears for the most-awaited annual arts and culture event ‘The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.’ The art festival is a complete package of food stalls, music, dance, and theatre shows, heritage walks, workshops, and handicraft stalls. The festival began from February 1, 2020, and concludes on February 9, 2020.
While you have marked the calendar for the events and workshops to attend, here is a quick guide to eating around Kala Ghoda festival. In case, the food stalls at the art festival don’t interest you, here’s a quick guide to the restaurants in the area while you enjoy the festival.
This place offers a wide range of fusion dishes to choose from. The creatively crafted menu. Named after its address, 145 Kala Ghoda serves Indian dishes with Western sensibilities. The ambience is cool and the seating arrangement is comfortable.
The French Cafe serves some amazing breakfast menu. Head there early morning or after a long heritage walk and grab the yummiest scrambled eggs.
The literal translation of ‘Mamagato’ is ‘to play with food’ meaning a Japanese social experiment that uses senses to understand the shapes and taste of food. Staying true to the idea the restaurant makes Asian eating fun by offering different flavours of Asian cuisines in a quirky ambience.
Traditional Burmese cuisine presented in a modern-rustic setting with unique decor & a tea bar. Known for its authentic Chinese cuisine. This place will never let you sad as it has many things to offer.
Famous locale serving classic Parsi cuisine in a vintage, colonial atmosphere. The place is known for its berry pulav, and Sali boti. These dishes will make you crave for more.
